Lions make a couple of roster moves

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 12:23 PM EST

The Lions have made a couple of changes to their roster ahead of this weekend’s trip to Seattle for a Wild Card game.

The team announced that they haves signed offensive lineman Garrett Reynolds and promoted cornerback Adairius Barnes from the practice squad. Cornerback Asa Jackson and tackle Corey Robinson, who started against the Packers last Sunday night, have been placed on injured reserve.

Reynolds played for the Lions in 2014 and saw action in their playoff loss to the Cowboys before moving on to the Rams in 2015. He started 11 games during the franchise’s final year in St. Louis and will provide some experienced depth to a line that was missing center Travis Swanson and right tackle Riley Reiff in their loss to Green Bay.

Barnes played in seven games for Detroit during the regular season and had four tackles. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in the offseason.