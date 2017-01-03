Louis Riddick to interview for 49ers G.M. position next week

Louis Riddick has spent the last few years as a contributor to ESPN where he often talks about the decisions being made by front offices around the league.
The shoe may be on the other foot in 2017. Riddick was identified as a potential candidate for the 49ers’ General Manager job shortly after Trent Baalke was dismissed and his ESPN colleague Adam Schefter reports that Riddick will interview for the vacancy next week.
Riddick was drafted by the 49ers in the ninth round of the 1991 draft, but never played in their defensive backfield during the regular season. He went on to play for the Falcons, Browns and Raiders before moving into scouting with the Redskins. He went on to be their director of player personnel for three seasons and then spent time in the Eagles front office before going into television in 2013.
Being a candidate for a job with the Niners is something that Riddick and ESPN will need to disclose if he’s on the air discussing matters around the league until a new General Manager is named. Riddick has previously used his platform to share the opinion that the 49ers opening was a really appealing one.
The 49ers got rebuffed by Chiefs exec Chris Ballard when they called about an interview, but a pair of Packers execs are expected to speak to the team.
The Chronicles of Riddick.
Then you can watch him do guest appearances every week on his old show.
Louis seems like a smart, reasonable, knowledgeable guy from his time I have seen on ESPN. As much as I would not pull for a 49ers resurgence as a Cowboys fan, he strikes me as likely a smart choice in trying to rebuild that team. Best wishes to him getting the job!
Riddick just might be desperate enough to take the job, that’s what it’s going to take in Santa Clara and Buffalo, really desperate candidates.
Surely it’s just a coincidence that Riddick has spent the last few days hilariously claiming on-air that the 49ers job was the no.1 most desirable opportunity for a Head Coach
The Santa Clara York Niners is where NFL careers go to die….
IMO one of the few well-spoken and likable personalities on ESPN. I like his guest appearances and typically find what he has to say interesting. Not sure if he’d be successful in this role, but I suppose I’m rooting for him to do well.
Riddick sounds smart on the air. Trent Baalke sounded really smart too. Hopefully Jed York has learned that anyone with a little more football knowledge than he has, can sound really smart. Can Riddick scout QBs? If he can, he has a chance. If he can’t, he has no chance, even if he sounds really smart. Jed, call your Uncle Eddie before you hire anybody. Let me re-phrase that. Jed, if winning is important, call your Uncle Eddie.
I would also be very interested in the position and believe that I have something of unique value to offer. Good luck to Riddick, and thank you for reading.