Louis Riddick to interview for 49ers G.M. position next week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 11:24 AM EST

Louis Riddick has spent the last few years as a contributor to ESPN where he often talks about the decisions being made by front offices around the league.

The shoe may be on the other foot in 2017. Riddick was identified as a potential candidate for the 49ers’ General Manager job shortly after Trent Baalke was dismissed and his ESPN colleague Adam Schefter reports that Riddick will interview for the vacancy next week.

Riddick was drafted by the 49ers in the ninth round of the 1991 draft, but never played in their defensive backfield during the regular season. He went on to play for the Falcons, Browns and Raiders before moving into scouting with the Redskins. He went on to be their director of player personnel for three seasons and then spent time in the Eagles front office before going into television in 2013.

Being a candidate for a job with the Niners is something that Riddick and ESPN will need to disclose if he’s on the air discussing matters around the league until a new General Manager is named. Riddick has previously used his platform to share the opinion that the 49ers opening was a really appealing one.

The 49ers got rebuffed by Chiefs exec Chris Ballard when they called about an interview, but a pair of Packers execs are expected to speak to the team.