Mike McCoy expects to be coaching somewhere next season

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 3, 2017, 2:27 AM EST

Former San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy fully intends to be coaching somewhere in 2017.

After four seasons as head coach of the Chargers, McCoy was fired by the franchise following Sunday’s season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. He doesn’t intend on being unemployed for long.

“I’ll be coaching somewhere next year,” McCoy said, via Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union Tribune. “I don’t know where yet. I’ll make that decision. Whenever the right decision needs to be made, that’s when I’ll decide. There’s no timetable. I definitely want to be a head coach again. We’ll see what opportunity presents itself moving forward.”

McCoy went 28-38 in his four years in San Diego, including a playoff win in his first season with the team. However, just nine wins in the last two seasons with a pair of finishes in the AFC West cellar led to his removal Sunday night.

McCoy still has a strong record as an offensive coach and could easily find himself with a coordinator position elsewhere in the league next year.