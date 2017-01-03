Mike Zimmer: Sam Bradford earned right to be starter

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said before the final game of the regular season that he thought quarterback Sam Bradford did an “amazing” job after being traded to Minnesota just before the start of the regular season.
Bradford took advantage of a scheme that called for him to throw the ball short most of the time by setting a new league record for completion percentage over the course of a season. The oft-injured Bradford also remained healthy all year despite playing behind a patchwork offensive line, which may help explain why Zimmer said on Tuesday that Bradford has earned the starting job as 2017 gets underway.
“I think Sam has played great,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I think he’s earned the right to be the starting quarterback.”
Two other factors likely play a role in Zimmer’s declaration. One is the price — first- and fourth-round picks — that the Vikings paid to get him from the Eagles and the other is the ongoing uncertainty about Teddy Bridgewater’s future. While Bridgewater says he’s stronger spiritually and mentally, Zimmer says he remains without a timetable for his physical recovery and that leaves the Vikings little choice other than moving forward with Bradford.
Short throws or not, 71.6% is impressive…and didn’t he have like 20 TDs to 5 INTs and 3800 yards? Yeah Bradford played well. Especially behind that line.
He had to learn a new system.
Was running for his life the majority of the time due to the below average O-line.
No running game to really speak of
and yet he survived the season relatively healthy.
I’m no fan of Bradford but what more could expect under tough circumstances.
Looks like Bridgewater may not ever get a chance to fully develop. It does not help the league in any way to have these good, young players go down and lose their chance to play.
would be interesting to see how ole braddy does with a halfway decent o line.
Navyvandal and aypeeswhippingstick – spoken like two people who didn’t watch the games. Dinking and dunking was necessary as an extension of running game due to OL issues all year. But on the deep passes he did throw, they were on time and dropped in, not just to a wide open receiver.
Brees did a lot of the same thing in NO with short, quick passes being extensions of the running game.
I think Teddy may be done.
Sam Bradford had a career year behind one of the worst offensive lines in NFL history and the lowest ranked rushing game in the league. He earned that record the hard way and deserves it.
There’s no question that Bradford’s stats has earned him a starting role.
The biggest problem is his ability to throw TD passes.
There was never any question about Bradford leaving Minnesota in 2017. NEVER.
I’m glad Zimmer is staying, I think he is a great coach. The Vikings need to get rid of the terror that is APs insane contract that has been hurting the team for years. You can not spend that much on the rb position no matter how good that player is. Pittsburg is going to make the same mistake this off-season. The problems the Vikings have are all on the gm. They need a new one. Also Bradford was great. Give him an oline and. Think he can be really good. Maybe n9t superb owl good.
Bradford was average at best, but was decent considering the o-line, no running game and a former undrafted rookie from Mankato was his best option at WR.
still though, average at best.
