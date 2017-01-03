 Skip to content

Ohio State cornerback announces he’s headed to NFL

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 6:51 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Gareon Conley #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts a pass intended for Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley announced Tuesday that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Conley had four interceptions, eight pass breakups and 26 tackles in his junior season. He was a second-team All-Big Ten pick.

Conley was a fourth-year junior and a team captain for Ohio State in 2016. He becomes the second early entry to this years draft from Ohio State’s secondary after safety Malik Hooker declared for the draft on Monday. Both Hooker and Conley have a chance to be first-round picks.

  1. Fred says: Jan 3, 2017 7:21 PM

    No point in staying another year to waste your time trying to bail out that pathetic offense.

