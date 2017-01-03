Ohio State cornerback announces he’s headed to NFL

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 6:51 PM EST

Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley announced Tuesday that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Conley had four interceptions, eight pass breakups and 26 tackles in his junior season. He was a second-team All-Big Ten pick.

Conley was a fourth-year junior and a team captain for Ohio State in 2016. He becomes the second early entry to this years draft from Ohio State’s secondary after safety Malik Hooker declared for the draft on Monday. Both Hooker and Conley have a chance to be first-round picks.