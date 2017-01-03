Panthers G.M. staying out of Steve Smith conversation

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 12:36 PM EST

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said last week he’d love to have Steve Smith retire a Panther, though he knows Smith well enough to know that only Smith will make that decision, and on his own timetable.

So Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman was smart enough to stay out of the conversation, since he and Smith have probably said enough about each other already.

When asked during a season wrap-up press conference if he’d sign the former Ravens wideout to a ceremonial deal, Gettleman paused, stepped back from the podium, took a long swig of water and grinned.

“That’s way above my pay grade,” he said, via Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review. “Way above. Next.”

Since we’re all adults here, it’s fair to say that Smith and Gettleman aren’t on each other’s Christmas card list, going back to the lead-up to Smith’s release from the Panthers in 2014. And while Smith has always had a close relationship with owner Jerry Richardson and lives in Charlotte, it’s probably also safe to say that if there’s ever such a ceremony for Smith there, Gettleman will probably be on the road scouting a draft prospect or something that day.

The Panthers have made their feelings known about the guy they drafted in 2001, who set franchise records in his 13 seasons there.

“We would be honored if Steve retired as a Carolina Panther,” team spokesman Steven Drummond said.

Of course, Drummond has also known Smith long enough to know that only Smith will make that call, and on his own timetable. Smith’s a loyal guy, but the warm welcome he received during his three years in Baltimore also carry a lot of weight with him. And regardless who has a ceremony when, Smith will remain the best player in Panthers franchise history, and will be remembered there fondly.

By most people.