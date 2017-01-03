Playoff Power Rankings

The regular season is over, which means that 20 teams are now 0-0. Which means that I have no interest in ranking those teams as the postseason looms.
But I do have interest in ranking the remaining playoff teams. Which I’ll do right now.
1. Patriots (14-2): The No. 1 seed in the postseason will see Matt McGloin, Connor Cook, Brock Osweiler, Tom Savage, Matt Moore, or a banged-up Ryan Tannehill in the divisional round. In other words, the Patriots will be hosting the AFC title game.
2. Cowboys (13-3): They need to root for the Lions to beat the Seahawks. Otherwise, the Giants or Packers will get a chance to beat the Cowboys in their own building in the divisional round.
3. Chiefs (12-4): They can spend the entire bye preparing for the Steelers, not because the Steelers definitely will win on Sunday but because a Dolphins upset would deliver Oakland or Houston to Kansas City.
4. Steelers (11-5): For the first time ever, the Steelers will play a postseason game with Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell in the lineup.
5. Giants (11-5): “Postseason Eli” isn’t a very flashy name for a superhero who makes rare appearances, but there’s nothing flashy about the Giants quarterback so it works.
6. Falcons (11-5): An upset loss by the Cowboys in the divisional round could mean that the last game in the Georgia Dome would be the NFC title game.
7. Packers (10-6): They managed to win six in a row. They’re capable of winning four more in a row.
8. Dolphins (10-6): Next year at this time, the Dolphins could be sitting pretty with the No. 1 seed.
9. Seahawks (10-5-1): Upset alert in Seattle, where the team isn’t as good as it’s been and the wound is still oozing from the final play of Super Bowl XLIX.
10. Lions (9-7): They’re good enough to earn the right to go back to Dallas and lose by 21.
11. Raiders (12-4): Can Rich Gannon get in game shape by Saturday?
12. Texans (9-7): Can David Carr get in game shape by Saturday?
Have the Vikings moved up from 19 after their big win over the Chicago Bears this weekend?
YEAH OK. well after sunday, they wont have their hometown refs, and even if they do, beat the belichik coached patriots? umm, no way.
I’ll be rooting for the Dolphins this week!
I would have the giants over the cowboys but under steelers
“Next year at this time, the Dolphins could be sitting pretty with the No. 1 seed.”
Hilarious. In what alternate universe do you see the Fins winning the division next season and having the best record in the AFC?
You still hungover from New Years Mike?
So the No 1 seeded Cowboys are supposed to cower in fear of the Giants and Packers? Not going to happen.
“1. Patriots (14-2): The No. 1 seed in the postseason will see Matt McGloin, Connor Cook, Brock Osweiler, Tom Savage, Matt Moore, or a banged-up Ryan Tannehill in the divisional round. In other words, the Patriots will be hosting the AFC title game.”
98% sure thats what we said when they were hosting Mark Sanchez
While I expect the Fins to be one and done this year, it has been a great ride. On the other hand, I’ve learned not to count them out. Next year they will be improved and hopefully not down to the bench for players. Gase is on the case.
All is right with the world…… Sorry Roger….wide right…..again!
The divide between NFC/AFC this year reminds me of the 90’s.
How exactly could The Dolphins be sitting pretty “this time next year with the number one seed?” Tom Brady will still be leading The New England Patriots. I’m sorry for embarrassing you.
“Next year at this time, the Dolphins could be sitting pretty with the No. 1 seed.”
Is this Max Kellerman writing this?
I’d say were good enough to go back to Dallas and beat them if the league were somehow able to find some refs who were willing to call a fair game. Unfortunately as Lions fans we all know that we’ll never get fair calls from the officials when we play Dallas or Green Bay.
…8. Dolphins (10-6): Next year at this time, the Dolphins could be sitting pretty with the No. 1 seed….
No. 1 seed of what?
The #1 Sugar Cane seeds in South Florida?
That was pre-buttfumble Sanchez, or Sanchize. The butt changed a lot.
New Year’s wish?
The Giants get knocked out early.
Signed,
A sincere Patriots fan.
GO PATS!!!
.
Dallas may have had the best record in the NFC, but at times throughout the year, their competition has shown that they can play big time football too. Atlanta is a bit of an unknown, however Seattle, Green Bay and the Giants have a penchant for showing up big against tough opponents.
.
The Giants are rated way too high, granted they have had playoff success in the past under Coughlin but beating the underperforming Redskins in Week 17 was no great feat.
Arrest counter is freaking out with the new year.
Well I will be the first in case everyone thinks we have disappeared. Seattle is ranked a little to high here. 12 is our more appropriate ranking since we struggle to beat teams going for the #1 pick.
Hilarious. In what alternate universe do you see the Fins winning the division next season and having the best record in the AFC?
You still hungover from New Years Mike?
—–
I never thought I’d agree with the Patriots fans posting on this site, but what games are you watching?
wow ……your good……Miami’s the number one seed already next year…HAHAHAHA
Pats have the softest divisional schedule every year and the softest playoff schedule. How can you call them the GOAT when they are always getting help….?? Ill never understand…
Wow…Lions winning in Seattle? In an article written by Florio?! Pinch me!
Falcons and Packers are both better than the Giants.
Looking at this list it’s obvious that the playoff field is over-saturated. There are four or five teams with practically zero shot at winning the Super Bowl. Any suggestion that the playoffs be expanded is sheer madness.
12. Texans (9-7): Can David Carr get in game shape by Saturday?
__________________
David Carr really?? More like can Warren Moon get into game shape and return to Houston.
Dolphins (10-6): Next year at this time, the Dolphins could be sitting pretty with the No. 1 seed.
next year they play the big boy schedule, back to 6-10
just like every year they did well in the last 20
mrmcdougle says:
Jan 3, 2017 12:00 PM
The divide between NFC/AFC this year reminds me of the 90’s.
——————————————————————–
You are aware the Patriots are in the AFC right? They are probably favorite in the Super Bowl against any NFC team and certainly have a good shot at beating anyone in the NFC.
It’s a rare occasion it seems that the Steelers enter the play-offs this healthy. Having Ben, Bell, and Brown all healthy should give opposing teams concern this year.
Also, I’m more optimistic than previous seasons about this defense as I have watched it steadily improve throughout the season thanks to the 3 rookies Burns, Davis, and Hargrave. Also, the return and emergence of Bud Dupree gives them 4 very good LB’s, a critical part of how the Steelers employ their version of the 3-4.
raylewisandhisteeth says:
Jan 3, 2017 12:09 PM
Pats have the softest divisional schedule every year and the softest playoff schedule. How can you call them the GOAT when they are always getting help….?? Ill never understand…
I THINK U MEAN GREEN BAY