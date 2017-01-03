Quinten Rollins doing better after neck injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 5:49 AM EST

The scary part for the Packers Sunday night was seeing cornerback Quinten Rollins taken off the field on a backboard, immobilized and on his way to the hospital in Detroit.

So it was a relief for them to see him walk through the locker room in Green Bay Monday, and find out his long-term prognosis was good.

“Everything is progressing in a positive manner,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “[Rollins] just walked through the locker room a little while ago. But we still have some things we have to test, but everything so far is going very well.”

Rollins spent Sunday night in a Detroit hospital undergoing tests, after his neck bent awkwardly when he hit the turf.

Whether he’s able to play Sunday against the Giants is another question, and he’s not alone in that category. Cornerbacks Damarious Randall and rookie Makinton Dorleant, were unable to finish the game with knee problems. Randall said he considers himself day-to-day this week, and they need him because they were already thin there.

They were forced to play safety Micah Hyde at corner late in Sunday’s win over the Lions, and though he came up with a game-clinching interception, they obviously would prefer not to be in that position against the Giants.