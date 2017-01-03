Raiders planning to start Connor Cook with McGloin, Carr hurt

The Raiders will be down to their third-string quarterback on Saturday against the Texans.
Rookie Connor Cook is preparing to make his first NFL start in the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Starter Derek Carr is already ruled out and backup Matt McGloin, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 17, is not expected to be ready to play either.
Cook had a good college career at Michigan State and earned a reputation for playing well in big games: He won a Rose Bowl MVP award and two Big Ten Championship Game MVP awards.
But playing well in a big game in college is a far cry from playing well in an NFL playoff game in his first start as a pro. Cook is likely to struggle against a ver good Houston pass defense.
The good news for the Raiders is that the Texans have quarterback issues of their own: Tom Savage suffered a concussion on Sunday, and Brock Osweiler, who was benched in favor of Savage last month, is likely to start in his place.
Connor Cook vs. Brock Osweiler in a playoff game. Feel the excitement.
The Patriots will get to play either a hobbled Raiders team or the Texans……does it get any better than this?
am i the only one that can’t help thinking of gangs of new york every time i read the name “mcgloin”?
they could play the dolphins first too nhpats.
either way the divisional round looks like a formality on paper.
he can’t win it by himself. the rest of the team may want to show up.
Whatever the over/under on this is, bet on under. This has the makings of a 6-3 type final score.
Geez, the Pats are likely to have their easiest cakewalk to the Super Bowl ever. Just look who the AFC playoff teams are and their QBs.
Wake me when this season is over.
I’m glad that Cook will be starting. McGloin played terribly against Denver and he’s gone after the season anyway. It makes sense to give Cook some real-game experience because he’ll be Carr’s primary backup for the next few years at least.
I’m not especially optimistic about this game but the Raiders might actually have a chance because Osweiler is himself a bad QB. But then the Raiders defense isn’t exactly very good either. We’ll see.
stay classy, nhpats
Cook looked really good vs Denver minus the fumble that kind of killed the momentum after half time…
He’s got a big arm and he’s 5 inches taller than McGloin and weighs 40 more pounds.
To Bad for the Raiders but it really doesn’t matter.
Brady is going to shred that sorry defense.
Why is it every time I see a Raiders fan it’s some white trash
type with a faded out Tim Brown jersey?
Has there ever been a playoff game that mattered less than this one?
The winner gets the embarrassment of getting trashed by the Pats in prime time.
Lol. Raiders fans already talking themselves into this being a good turn of events.
Conner Cook is a stud. The Raiders will be ok.