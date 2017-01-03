Raiders planning to start Connor Cook with McGloin, Carr hurt

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2017, 10:20 AM EST

The Raiders will be down to their third-string quarterback on Saturday against the Texans.

Rookie Connor Cook is preparing to make his first NFL start in the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Starter Derek Carr is already ruled out and backup Matt McGloin, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 17, is not expected to be ready to play either.

Cook had a good college career at Michigan State and earned a reputation for playing well in big games: He won a Rose Bowl MVP award and two Big Ten Championship Game MVP awards.

But playing well in a big game in college is a far cry from playing well in an NFL playoff game in his first start as a pro. Cook is likely to struggle against a ver good Houston pass defense.

The good news for the Raiders is that the Texans have quarterback issues of their own: Tom Savage suffered a concussion on Sunday, and Brock Osweiler, who was benched in favor of Savage last month, is likely to start in his place.

Connor Cook vs. Brock Osweiler in a playoff game. Feel the excitement.