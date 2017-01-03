Rams, Chargers to interview Teryl Austin

The NFL’s two Southern California teams are considering a coordinator from Detroit for head coach.
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin will interview with both the Rams and the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The interviews are expected to take place on Sunday or Monday, after the Lions’ Saturday night playoff game at Seattle.
Austin has received head-coaching interest after all three of his seasons as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, although interest seemed to drop off as the quality of the Lions’ defense dropped off from his very strong debut season in 2014. Austin, who is black, has had a total of eight head-coaching interviews, although he’s said he thinks two of his interviews were conducted by teams that weren’t really considering him for the job and were only interviewing him to satisfy the Rooney Rule.
The 51-year-old Austin spent time as an assistant with the Seahawks, Cardinals and Ravens, as well as a year as defensive coordinator at Florida, before the Lions hired him.
this rooney rule is total and complete racism.
not only is it insulting to every other race, it is just as insulting to blacks as it implies they cant qualify for a job based on their own achievements!
Hopefully, by Trumps second term, a lot of this race baiting favoritism will be abolished and we will look at the person with qualifications, not the person with a certain racial or gender profile.
But but but… the Rooney Rule was supposed to level the playing field and be a good thing – right? One day maybe people will be interviewed for positions based upon their skill set instead of, ah, never mind.
Until the coaching treadmill with the same coaches stops or winds down, the Rooney Rule is a necessity.
It’s a workable solution but it won’t get teams to hire candidates of color who aren’t qualified or capable of running an NFL team (very tough job!).
It will get the candidates of color interviews. Winning the job is up to them.
For those criticizing the Rooney Rule: How does interviewing a minority coach effect your life in any way? Why do you feel so threatened by this? Where is the harm?
If he’s willing to work cheap Spanos will hire him no questions asked !