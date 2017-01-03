Rams expected to interview Steve Wilks

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 6:32 AM EST

The list of candidates for the Rams’ head coaching job has quickly taken shape since the end of the regular season on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it includes Panthers assistant head coach Steve Wilks. Per Schefter, Wilks will interview with the team in the near future.

Wilks, who also coaches the Panthers’ defensive backs, has been on the staff in Carolina since 2012 and has been an NFL assistant since joining the Bears’ staff in 2006. He worked with current Panthers head coach Ron Rivera in both Chicago and San Diego before making the move to Carolina in Rivera’s second year as head coach.

Wilks’ name hasn’t come up with any of the other openings this offseason, but the Bills have shown interest in speaking to Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott about their head coaching vacancy.

