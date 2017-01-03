Report: 49ers will interview Colts executive Raye

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 9:38 PM EST

The 49ers will interview Colts executive Jimmy Raye III for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The report said the interview will take place this weekend.

Raye has 22 years of NFL experience, 17 in personnel and scouting with the Chargers. He’s spent the last four seasons as the director of football operations with the Colts and has been heavily involved with the team’s draft and college scouting process.

Raye had a short career as an NFL wide receiver, then was a quality control coach with the Chiefs before joining the Chargers as a scout in 1996.