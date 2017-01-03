 Skip to content

Report: Bills want to talk to Frank Reich about head coaching job

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 12:04 PM EST
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 31: Quarterback Frank Reich #14 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles with the ball as he looks down field for a receiver during Super Bowl XXVII against the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won 52-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) Getty Images

Frank Reich may get a chance to lead another comeback in Buffalo.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that the Bills have reached out to the Eagles about speaking to Reich, who just wrapped up his first year as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Per the report, no formal paperwork to set up an interview with Reich had been submitted as of Tuesday morning.

Reich spent 10 years as a quarterback with the Bills and served as Jim Kelly’s backup for much of that time. One famous exception came in January 1993 when Reich started in place of an injured Kelly and led the Bills to a playoff win over the Oilers in a game that Houston led 35-3 at one point.

That nostalgia didn’t help Reich get the job in 2015. He interviewed for the position before it went to Rex Ryan, leaving Reich to return to San Diego for one more season. He was dismissed by the Chargers early last year and landed on Doug Pederson’s staff with the Eagles.

7 Responses to “Report: Bills want to talk to Frank Reich about head coaching job”
  1. RegisHawk says: Jan 3, 2017 12:07 PM

    Nothing says losing like hiring a legacy…

  2. eazeback says: Jan 3, 2017 12:10 PM

    no real experience but might as well go w/ a fresh face as opposed to the re-treads who’ve failed

  3. joetoronto says: Jan 3, 2017 12:11 PM

    Great move, Frank Reich will make the fanboys happy until they play their first game.

    It’ll be all Super Bowl talk before then though.

  4. unclebluck says: Jan 3, 2017 12:12 PM

    Beat you to it Joe…..
    #TragicallyCanadian…

  5. hawksfansince77 says: Jan 3, 2017 12:12 PM

    This isn’t a bad idea. Would be welcomed by the Buffalo fans as a returning “hero”, and he is a fairly good OC. Doesn’t always translate to HC, but neither did Rex!

  6. yourunclerico says: Jan 3, 2017 12:13 PM

    LOL good luck with that! Reich was a TERRIBLE OC!

  7. averagejoe5050 says: Jan 3, 2017 12:16 PM

    Take Pederson instead….

