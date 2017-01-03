Report: Bills want to talk to Frank Reich about head coaching job

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 12:04 PM EST

Frank Reich may get a chance to lead another comeback in Buffalo.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that the Bills have reached out to the Eagles about speaking to Reich, who just wrapped up his first year as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Per the report, no formal paperwork to set up an interview with Reich had been submitted as of Tuesday morning.

Reich spent 10 years as a quarterback with the Bills and served as Jim Kelly’s backup for much of that time. One famous exception came in January 1993 when Reich started in place of an injured Kelly and led the Bills to a playoff win over the Oilers in a game that Houston led 35-3 at one point.

That nostalgia didn’t help Reich get the job in 2015. He interviewed for the position before it went to Rex Ryan, leaving Reich to return to San Diego for one more season. He was dismissed by the Chargers early last year and landed on Doug Pederson’s staff with the Eagles.