Report: Chargers want to interview Sean McDermott

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 7:20 PM EST

The Chargers have requested permission to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott for their vacant head coaching position, USA Today reported on Tuesday.

The Bills also plan to interview McDermott, who last year interviewed with the Browns and Buccaneers.

The Chargers have reportedly also reached out to Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday night that the Chargers also want to speak with Buccaneers defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Mike Smith.

McDermott has been with the Panthers since 2011 and prior to that spent two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

