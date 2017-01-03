Report: Jets making “wholesale changes” to defensive staff

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 11:10 AM EST

Jets coach Todd Bowles was able to keep his job, but there are appparently going to be major changes coming to his staff.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, they’re making “wholesale changes” to the defensive coaching staff today.

That’s potentially very bad news for coordinator Kacy Rodgers, defensive line coach Pepper Johnson and others on that side of the ball.

The Jets were 11th in total defense but 28th in scoring defense, and it could be argued that the bigger problem was on offense, where it didn’t sound like things were particularly secure either.