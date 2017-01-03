Report: Jets making “wholesale changes” to defensive staff

Jets coach Todd Bowles was able to keep his job, but there are appparently going to be major changes coming to his staff.
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, they’re making “wholesale changes” to the defensive coaching staff today.
That’s potentially very bad news for coordinator Kacy Rodgers, defensive line coach Pepper Johnson and others on that side of the ball.
The Jets were 11th in total defense but 28th in scoring defense, and it could be argued that the bigger problem was on offense, where it didn’t sound like things were particularly secure either.
I respect Bowles for this, usually a defensive coach will use the offensive coordinator as a sacrificial lamb. But Gailey is a good offensive coordinator it’s not his fault he had his hands tied with Fitzpatrick. Gailey has never really had a high draft pick or rookie to work with I would love to see what he could do with Hackenberg or a rookie like Kizer or Chad Kelly.
If Kacy goes the Dolphins may grab him. Bill
Bills need to do the same thing.
Ryan twins comin back ?
As a fan, I can understand the offense being bad. But the defense has much more invested in it in terms of draft picks and free agents. It’s completely unacceptable for the defense to be as bad as it was this season.
The Jets had a -20 turnover ratio and were in the bottom 7 teams for yards per game. By all means blame the defense instead of the historically bad QB play.
Didn’t Fitz have 9 turnovers in 2 games at one point? Man the defense really let them down there.
Most importantly, did you know Fitzpatrick went to Harvard? It must be important as the announcers love to keep mentioning it.
The Jets defense wasn’t the 2015 Broncos defense but with the way Fitz played I don’t think it mattered.
Find a competant QB, get Decker back, let Forte retire and hand Powell the ball. That will have more effect on the win column than shuffling the defensive coaches around.
This Defense was a sieve. No pass rush. Blown assignments. This happended BEFORE the injuries. In.fairness both sides of the ball need changed on the coaching staff. They were both AWFUL
That stench coming from the Jets is going to take a long time to clear up.
While Fitzpatrick had some disastrous games, the defense was consistently bad.
Letting the defensive coaches go makes sense.
The secondary was useless.
The DLine under performed.
The Jets need to tank and get a real QB. No more speculative picks (i.e. busts ) that was a a year or two or three.
For the sake of everybody, just sell the team, Woody. And I’m not even a Jets fan.
The single biggest problem with their defense was their offense. 31st in yards per point differential and 30th in Toxic Differential, 27th in 3rd down efficienc and the list goues on. That D was playing uphill all season
Would be pretty awesome if Bowles were to be able to snag Wade Phillips or a really well regarded defense guy form the college game.
But he comes out of the Richie Petibon defense from when he played and the Bill Parcells coaching tree…
It’s the personnel more than the coaching staff.
