Report: Mike Smith will interview with Chargers

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 7:39 PM EST

The Chargers plan to speak with Buccaneers defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Mike McCoy for their vacant head coaching position, ESPN reported Tuesday night.

Smith will also reportedly interview with the Jaguars. Smith was the Falcons head coach from 2008-14 and had the Buccaneers defense playing very well in the second half of the 2016 season after taking a year off from coaching.

After firing offensive-minded Mike McCoy, the Chargers have been linked to mostly defensive coaches with the exception of Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub. With at least a few candidates on the Chargers’ list coaching teams in the playoffs, a decision is not expected to come quickly.