Report: Randy Gregory suspension appeal being heard on Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

On Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was scheduled to have his latest suspension appeal heard on Tuesday but that there was a chance of postponement because Gregory recently parted ways with his agent.

It appears the change in representation is not standing in the way of the appeal, however. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Gregory’s appeal is moving forward as scheduled on Tuesday.

Gregory served two suspensions under the substance-abuse policy totaling 14 games to open this season and now faces what would likely be a year-long suspension for another violation.

Gregory played in the final two regular season games for the Cowboys after serving his suspensions and will likely have a role on the defensive line if he’s eligible to play in the divisional round of the playoffs. A ruling upholding the suspension in the next 10 days would keep that from happening.