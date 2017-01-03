 Skip to content

Report: Seahawks will sign Devin Hester

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 9:03 PM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Devin Hester #14 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the second half of the Buffalo Bills vs. the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Veteran return man Devin Hester will sign with the Seahawks for the playoffs, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Tuesday night.

The Ravens cut Hester, 34, in December. He handled their return duties for 12 games this season.

The Seahawks needed a returner after losing speedy second-year man Tyler Lockett to a Week 16 broken leg. They open the playoffs Saturday night vs. the Lions.

Hester is a four-time Pro Bowler and a three time first-team All-Pro. He played eight seasons for the Bears and the last two for the Falcons before signing with the Ravens in September.

