Reports: 49ers to interview George Paton for G.M. job on Friday

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 3, 2017, 11:42 PM EST

The San Francisco 49ers have a second interview lined up for their general manager position following the firing of Trent Baalke last weekend.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the 49ers are set to interview Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton on Friday.

Paton just completed his 10th season with the Vikings working under general manager Rick Spielman. Despite being a finalist for the St. Louis Rams general manager job in 2012, Paton has recently turned down multiple interviews from interested teams for their general manager positions. He rejected overtures from the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Chicago Bears for their openings before electing to interview with the 49ers this year.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is expected to interview for the position next week.