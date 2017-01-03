 Skip to content

Riley Reiff not participating in Lions practice with hip injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 2:32 PM EST
With all the offseason moves happening around the league, it’s worth remembering there’s still some football happening.

And one team could be missing a key piece this weekend.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions right tackle Riley Reiff didn’t take part in the portion of practice open to reporters today.

Reiff was inactive for Sunday night’s regular season finale after suffering a hip injury late last week. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Corey Robinson, but Robinson suffered a foot injury and was placed on IR Tuesday.

That left Cornelius Lucas to finish the Packers game, and he’d likely start against the Seahawks Saturday night if Reiff isn’t ready.

