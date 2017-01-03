Russ Brandon still looms over Bills football operations

Monday’s epic (not in a good way) press conference involving Bills G.M. Doug Whaley created the impression that Whaley doesn’t have nearly as much power as a General Manager usually possesses. So the question then becomes obvious: If Whaley doesn’t, who does?
Unless he was lying about his lack of input or knowledge regarding the firing of former coach Rex Ryan, Whaley came off as a glorified scout at best, responsible for drafting and otherwise acquiring players but having no broader oversight regarding the football operations. Which suggests that the broader oversight as to the football operations is coming from a man who has not only survived but thrived as a football executive with sufficient distance from football matters to avoid accountability.
Bills president Russ Brandon, a central figure in the latter years of the Ralph Wilson regime, supposedly has been doing less and less with the Bills for a while. And yet Brandon still has a ladle in the stew at nearly every turn.
Brandon was, as Whaley admitted on Monday, a member of the four-person committee that settled on Ryan as the head coach in 2015. Last year, Brandon, ownership, and Ryan (but not Whaley) met with Tom Coughlin about a possible role with the team.
The effort to create the impression that Whaley isn’t involved with football operations nevertheless continues. Whaley said Monday that Brandon won’t be involved in the coaching search, given his “expanded responsibilities” at Pegula Sports Entertainment.
So what does Brandon do? Whaley, for some reason, doesn’t know.
“[H]e’s in charge of all — yeah, I don’t even know what he’s in charge of,” Whaley said. “I just know he’s in charge of a lot.”
Whaley didn’t know Ryan was going to be fired; chances are Brandon did. Chances are Brandon provided the input that would have come from Whaley, if Whaley were the one running the show.
Moving forward, look for the Brandon to continue to try to create the impression that he’s not responsible for the football operations while secretly pulling the strings on it. It’s a great gig to have, unless and until ownership realizes what’s going on and decides to apply the same degree of accountability to Brandon that is applied to people who are calling the shots when it comes to running a football team.
Brandon is undermining the damn GM. Fire Brandon or put him back In charge of tickets. I could do a better job than Brandon
It turns out that Chris Carter was right:
“You’ve got to have a fall guy.”
Looking at the way things are going in Buffalo, the toxic waste dump that is the 49ers, the Browns, the Rams, the Chargers and other teams, it seems Head Coaches and Execs largely devote their time to scheming against each other and trying to increase their power, while the owners only concern themselves with making money and/or insulating themselves from criticism. Throw in the significant number of players who are only motivated during a contract year or are just cashing checks (looking at you, Mario Williams), it just seems like Winning isn’t even a top 5 priority these days. Doesn’t anyone just do their best to do their job and focus on winning the game anymore?
“Buffoonery” is alive and well at One Orchard Park.
Meanwhile the loyal Bills fan are the ones getting the shaft for the poor management and lack of vision by upper management, whomever is in charge.
The fly in the ointment. The hair on the soap.
I hope the Pegulas learn from all this and learn quickly. No organization, sports or otherwise, is going to be successful if responsibilities and goals are not clearly understood by ALL of the key personnel. These are not meek people. There is a natural tendency to grab power and influence if it is not controlled. In that case, there is turmoil and everyone loses. The fans deserve a better built machine and the owners should realize it is in their best interest to build it.
What is the opposite of having the Midas touch? It seems everything that Russ Brandon touches turns to something other than gold. He is now the team President of the Sabres and they are at the bottom of the NHL after having 2 recent picks in the top 3 overall.
Unfortunately he is deeply entrenched in both organizations and both will suffer as long as he is around.
The fans can do something about it. They can stop buying tickets and merchandise until the on filed/ice product improves greatly.
