Schefter, Dilfer at odds over Garoppolo trade value

With an ever-growing army of news gatherers and hot-take artists constantly filling multiple ESPN networks with news and hot takes, statistically speaking there should be more conflict and controversy than there is. Which makes it even more noteworthy when it happens.
Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested in an appearance on WEEI in Boston that the Patriots want a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Trent Dilfer thereafter disputed that, also while appearing on WEEI.
“I can promise you nobody’s trading [the Patriots] a first and a fourth for Jimmy,” Dilfer said. “Now, it’s smart that the brass in New England is using Adam to get that headline out there, because now they’re starting the market there . . . and that’s a good point to negotiate from. Now, there’s a handful of players you would trade a first and a fourth for.”
In Schefter’s return visit to WEEI, the news gatherer disputed the hot-take artist.
“I honestly have no idea,” Schefter said regarding Dilfer’s suggestion that Schefter was a mouthpiece for the Patriots. “I can tell you this: Nobody in New England has ever told me a certain price that they would want or are expecting on Jimmy Garoppolo. I can promise you that. The New England brass is not using me to get a price out on Jimmy Garoppolo. So that’s a fact that we can dispel right there. That’s incorrect — factually incorrect.”
Schefter added that he didn’t “report” that the Patriots are getting a one and a four.
“I gave a statement on my football sentiment and my football instincts and my football knowledge,” Schefter said. “Again, that’s what I believe will ultimately be the starting price. That doesn’t meant it will be. I could be wrong. I can tell you this, I am going to be closer than Trent Dilfer is on that and I might be low on the one and a four. . . . I will promise you that they are getting minimum of a first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo. Promise you.”
It’s frankly unclear whether Schefter is suggesting that the final haul would be a one and a four or whether it would be the minimum or whether it would be the opener. The bigger point is that an ESPN on-air personality took a shot at a colleague, and the colleague responded.
“Nobody in New England has ever stated to me any price on Jimmy Garoppolo. And nobody has ever said to me from New England, ‘Can you please put this out there so we can drum up the interest?’ It’s amazing that someone I work with and respect as much as I do would say something like that,” Schefter said.
It’s really not all that amazing. Some former players on TV have a problem with reporters who “never played the game,” as if playing in the NFL becomes the magical elixir for understanding how the game works and how to gather accurate information and how to develop proper insights about it.
From Dilfer’s perspective, it pays to tread lightly. There’s a laundry list of guys who can do what he does. Schefter is the king of the ESPN NFL information mountain. If it comes down to Dilfer vs. Schefter, Dilfer would be the one taking his hot takes elsewhere.
This guy is not worth a first round pick more like a 4th at best
Shefty >>>>>Dilfer and it’s not even close from a credibility standpoint.
Shefty may not always be right but I see him as always credible. I don’t think enough of Dilfer to even have an opinion on him as a “journalist.”
Listening to this early morning, Schefter wasn’t overly happy. Not mad, but just put out by Dilfer.
keep hoping that I might see a Grigson firing in one of these updates…I keep on hoping…
I like when Dilfer, Schlereth, et al start sentences with “In OUR league…” Spoken with such authority.
Trent Dilfer is an obnoxious idiot. Can’t stand him and you can tell when he starts talking that the other flapping heads can’t stand him either.
I normally dislike Dilfer and I always like Schefter but I agree with Dilfer’s take that a 1st and 4th is ridiculous. Minnesota only paid it because they were under duress, plus Bradford had played a ton more than Jimmy has.
I’ll be surprised if a team gives up a first for Jimmy. I’ll be shocked if anyone gives up a mid to high first rounder for him.
To me, there’s not much difference between AJ McCarron and Garropolo. They’ve barely played in the NFL, it would be nuts to invest a first round pick in them.
I just think back to the fiasco regarding the private medical records of JPP and any respect, or trust I may have in Adam Schefter fades away.
Once health records get illegally obtained and disclosed, opinions might change…
The Patriots get in trouble for sketchy stuff every few seasons. Nothing wrong with keeping him as an insurance policy for suspension or injury.
The same things were being said when Matt Flynn was on the cusp of free agency and he was ultimately released with no compensation going to the Packers. I know this the Patriots will not be able to franchise him so someone would have a lot of confidence is a guy with 2 career starts to give up a 1 and 4 and a huge contract to boot. I doubt it happens. I could see someone giving up a 2 but not more than that.
Grigson is married to Irsays daughter, he’s no going anywhere buta promotion (which what you should be hoping for, that way it will get him off the personal controls)
Dilfer is a good guy. He just has a habit of sticking his foot in his mouth, particularly where the Patriots are concerned. As for Garoppolo, how many guys can run and throw as hard and accurately as he does in this league, including outside the lines and down field? He has shown he can take control of an NFL game, and he has had some damn good tutelage as an understudy. When he steps out there, the moment won’t be too big for him. If he winds up in a decent organization, he could blossom into that rarest of players….a franchise QB. A #1 and a #4 would be cheap considering the number of busts that come out of college with all the hype, but no actual NFL experience to gage them on. Anyone who watches the tapes can see the potential here. If someone paid 2 #1’s, it would not surprise me.
Garoppolo has TWO career starts in a very QB friendly offense which he’s had THREE years to assimilate. Remember how great Ryan Mallett was going to be when he got a chance to start full time? As crappy as the QBs who’ve come into the league lately aside from Mariota and Carr (who were my boys in their respective drafts if you recall) they aren’t worse than Jimmy Garoppolo in terms of potential. Neither are the top three or four kids coming out this season, at least one of which will be available in the second round of the draft.
And what exactly has this player done to prove he’s worth a 1st and a 4th? Ridiculous. Do they think he’d be starting or something if Brady wasn’t there?
He hasn’t proved anything and as that’s the case, a 5th is the highest any team should offer. And that’s being generous.
Aka two guys that don’t decide a player’s value, have different opinions on a player’s value? What a hot take! Good stuff, ESPN.
When you are a top organization…you decide one thing first. Is this guy the heir apparent to Brady? Then, if you decide not, you do your magic. He brings back pick(s) which you turn into more picks and you keep your team young and hungry. It’s a wonderful thing.
I and many fans of the Pats see Dilfer as not our best friend but what he says is a lot closer to reality than what Shefter is saying.
Based on his previous remarks. Dilfer has no idea when it comes to New England football.
Not much difference between McCarron and Garropolo? Watch the film and which QB room each came from.
Jimmy G will bring at least a 1st round pick or he will be on the New England roster next year. The Patriots are not trading him for anything less.
Garoppolo is 25, the starter is pushing 40.. Typically, this debate would be a lot different, as Montana or Favre can attest, not to be blasphemous towards Saint Brady.
I kind of miss the way sports coverage used to be. ESPN’s “coverage” has devolved into endless top __ lists, tweets about hot-takes, hot-takes about tweets and Stephen A./ Skip Bayless -style “journalism” that substitutes analysis/reporting with professional trolling. Schefter is probably the best of the lot, as at least he still does actual info gathering/reporting. That’s why, for me, the best sources for NFL info are PFT and Rotoworld. Not perfect of course, but at least they keep the fluff to a minimum and still try to report news.
If the Vikings will give up a 1st and a 4th for “Capt. Checkdown” Sammy B, someone is definitely stupid enough to give the Pats at least a 1st. Que the Brownies…
A 2nd and a 5th and the Pats give a 4th back. Unless the 2nd is in the Top 10 then it’s a 2nd and a 6th.
This has to be a record for the number of times the phrase “hot take” was used in a football story.
Garappolo came into the league as a 2nd round pick. He was trained at the feet of Belichick and Brady. Absolutely he will be fetching a 1st round pick. His Offensive coordinater Daniels will be a head coach next season. Do you think Daniels would want someone who knows his system inside and out and can run his offense? Ah Ya!!!!
The fact that they both work for BSPN makes this whole story irrelevant.
One of these men is probably the most well-informed NFL insider and the other is an idiot.
Something is “worth” what someone (just 1 team in this case) will pay for it.
To put this nonsense in perspective, the Eagles got about that much for Sam Bradford. Not that much of a leap of faith to see it happen in this case. Hundley in Green Bay will draw about the same amount of interest when his rookie time is up. Nothing to see here really…
Schefter got used by the Pats, got called out for it, and is now taking out his humiliation on Dilfer. Dilfer can be a clown at times but is spot on here. Giving up a first round pick for Jimmy G is dumber than giving Brock Osweiler 18 mil a year. And you don’t have to have played in the NFL to know that.