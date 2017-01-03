Schefter, Dilfer at odds over Garoppolo trade value

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2017, 4:15 PM EST

With an ever-growing army of news gatherers and hot-take artists constantly filling multiple ESPN networks with news and hot takes, statistically speaking there should be more conflict and controversy than there is. Which makes it even more noteworthy when it happens.

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested in an appearance on WEEI in Boston that the Patriots want a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Trent Dilfer thereafter disputed that, also while appearing on WEEI.

“I can promise you nobody’s trading [the Patriots] a first and a fourth for Jimmy,” Dilfer said. “Now, it’s smart that the brass in New England is using Adam to get that headline out there, because now they’re starting the market there . . . and that’s a good point to negotiate from. Now, there’s a handful of players you would trade a first and a fourth for.”

In Schefter’s return visit to WEEI, the news gatherer disputed the hot-take artist.

“I honestly have no idea,” Schefter said regarding Dilfer’s suggestion that Schefter was a mouthpiece for the Patriots. “I can tell you this: Nobody in New England has ever told me a certain price that they would want or are expecting on Jimmy Garoppolo. I can promise you that. The New England brass is not using me to get a price out on Jimmy Garoppolo. So that’s a fact that we can dispel right there. That’s incorrect — factually incorrect.”

Schefter added that he didn’t “report” that the Patriots are getting a one and a four.

“I gave a statement on my football sentiment and my football instincts and my football knowledge,” Schefter said. “Again, that’s what I believe will ultimately be the starting price. That doesn’t meant it will be. I could be wrong. I can tell you this, I am going to be closer than Trent Dilfer is on that and I might be low on the one and a four. . . . I will promise you that they are getting minimum of a first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo. Promise you.”

It’s frankly unclear whether Schefter is suggesting that the final haul would be a one and a four or whether it would be the minimum or whether it would be the opener. The bigger point is that an ESPN on-air personality took a shot at a colleague, and the colleague responded.

“Nobody in New England has ever stated to me any price on Jimmy Garoppolo. And nobody has ever said to me from New England, ‘Can you please put this out there so we can drum up the interest?’ It’s amazing that someone I work with and respect as much as I do would say something like that,” Schefter said.

It’s really not all that amazing. Some former players on TV have a problem with reporters who “never played the game,” as if playing in the NFL becomes the magical elixir for understanding how the game works and how to gather accurate information and how to develop proper insights about it.

From Dilfer’s perspective, it pays to tread lightly. There’s a laundry list of guys who can do what he does. Schefter is the king of the ESPN NFL information mountain. If it comes down to Dilfer vs. Schefter, Dilfer would be the one taking his hot takes elsewhere.