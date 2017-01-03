Seahawks bring in new long snapper with Nolan Frese injured

The Seahawks will have a new long snapper for Saturday night’s Wild Card game against the Lions.
The team announced on Tuesday that they have placed Nolan Frese on injured reserve as a result of the ankle injury that he suffered in Week 17. Frese played the entire game, but had a bad snap that went over punter Jon Ryan’s head for a safety in the third quarter of the 25-23 victory.
“He couldn’t run at all, so he was just clomping around on a totally casted foot to get through the game,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Frese.
Seattle signed Tyler Ott to take Frese’s place on the roster and take over the snapping duties. Ott played three games for the Bengals earlier this season and saw action in one game for the Giants last year.
