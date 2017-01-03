 Skip to content

Sean McVay will interview with 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 5:30 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 29: A view of San Francisco 49ers helmets on the bench during their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on November 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 49ers have added another name to their list of head coaching candidates.

According to multiple reports, they will interview Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay for the job next Monday. McVay is also slated to interview with the Rams this week.

McVay is a fast-riser in coaching circles as he moved into his current job at 28 and won’t turn 31 until January 24. Head coach Jay Gruden is the main offensive mind in Washington, but McVay’s spot on the radar for multiple teams suggest that he’s developed a solid reputation around the league despite Gruden’s presence and his relatively short time in the NFL.

The 49ers are also looking for a General Manager and there was initially talk that the team would look to fill that position before hiring a coach, but CEO Jed York said during a Monday press conference that the team will be “open and flexible to structure” as they work to fill the positions.

6 Responses to “Sean McVay will interview with 49ers”
  1. ctiggs says: Jan 3, 2017 5:36 PM

    Only Jed would entertain a 31 year old coach.

  2. truninerfan49 says: Jan 3, 2017 5:41 PM

    Hey Jed, my 3 year old would make a great GM

  3. mandings36 says: Jan 3, 2017 5:49 PM

    Hey Jed is about the same age, they can hang out and go to the bars together

    Man alive, nobody has it better!

  4. thegreatgabbert says: Jan 3, 2017 5:55 PM

    When Grandpa heard the news in the nursing home, he was delighted. “Sean McVay, great coach, I remember him well Sonny. Good move.”.

  5. tdskinz says: Jan 3, 2017 5:56 PM

    Somebody needs to step in and take this franchise away from him (York).

  6. psubeerman21 says: Jan 3, 2017 5:57 PM

    So they are going to hire the coach before the GM? Its difficult watching an organization just repeatedly shoot itself in the foot.

Leave a Reply

