Sean McVay will interview with 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

The 49ers have added another name to their list of head coaching candidates.

According to multiple reports, they will interview Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay for the job next Monday. McVay is also slated to interview with the Rams this week.

McVay is a fast-riser in coaching circles as he moved into his current job at 28 and won’t turn 31 until January 24. Head coach Jay Gruden is the main offensive mind in Washington, but McVay’s spot on the radar for multiple teams suggest that he’s developed a solid reputation around the league despite Gruden’s presence and his relatively short time in the NFL.

The 49ers are also looking for a General Manager and there was initially talk that the team would look to fill that position before hiring a coach, but CEO Jed York said during a Monday press conference that the team will be “open and flexible to structure” as they work to fill the positions.