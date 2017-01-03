T.J. Watt leaving Wisconsin to join brothers in NFL

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt announced he was leaving school early and entering the 2017 NFL Draft.
Perhaps you’ve heard of his brother, Derek, the Chargers fullback. And the other one, whose name is one initial different from T.J.’s.
(Seriously, those guys have to be tired of being the Glenns and Dans to J.J.’s Rob Gronkowski.)
The younger Watt had a sack in yesterday’s Cotton Bowl win over Western Michigan. He had 11.5 sacks this season, and was a second-team All-American.
His pass-rush ability and his family ties should make him an intriguing prospect in his own right, though it might be years before he’s mentioned in a story without the other ones turning up.
Good luck to him. And by that I mean I hope he doesn’t get stuck on some perennial loser like Minnesota.
Their mom deserves some sort of award. Imagine running a household with those kids….
Their parents must have some strong athletic genes
Dude loves the game and plays like it.
Move over Penn St, Wisconsin has become the new Linebacker-U.
Dad is a firefighter… and both of the older brother will tell you that TJ is the best all around athlete in the family.
I would say they have put out better tight ends in the last decade than any other position. Fumagali is going to be a another great one in a year from now…
It sure would be nice to keep him right here at home with the Packers (for non Cheeseheads that may not know it, the Watt family are indeed homegrown Wisconsinites).
Jebus help the rest of the AFC if he ends up with his brother and Clowney in Houston. That would be a straight-up wrecking crew.
Nice of him to play in a “meaningless” bowl game with his teammates before announcing this decision.
It’s absolutely his decision to make, but I’m mildly surprised. Another season at his new position, on a really good defense, would really help his draft stock. Being JJ’s brother won’t hurt, though.