T.J. Watt leaving Wisconsin to join brothers in NFL

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 2:06 PM EST

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt announced he was leaving school early and entering the 2017 NFL Draft.

Perhaps you’ve heard of his brother, Derek, the Chargers fullback. And the other one, whose name is one initial different from T.J.’s.

(Seriously, those guys have to be tired of being the Glenns and Dans to J.J.’s Rob Gronkowski.)

The younger Watt had a sack in yesterday’s Cotton Bowl win over Western Michigan. He had 11.5 sacks this season, and was a second-team All-American.

His pass-rush ability and his family ties should make him an intriguing prospect in his own right, though it might be years before he’s mentioned in a story without the other ones turning up.