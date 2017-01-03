Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes to enter draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 11:38 AM EST

Throw another quarterback into the draft pool.

Via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II is leaving school early to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, and has signed with agent Leigh Steinberg.

Mahomes led all FBS quarterbacks in total offense for the last two seasons, throwing for 5,052 yards and accouting for 52 touchdowns last season.

Of course, his numbers are juiced because of the Red Raiders’ offense (he was 52-of-88 passing [!!!] for 819 yards against Oklahoma this year), but he’s an intriguing prospect.

He’s played through shoulder injuries this year, and had surgery in December on his left wrist.