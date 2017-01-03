Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes to enter draft

Throw another quarterback into the draft pool.
Via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II is leaving school early to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, and has signed with agent Leigh Steinberg.
Mahomes led all FBS quarterbacks in total offense for the last two seasons, throwing for 5,052 yards and accouting for 52 touchdowns last season.
Of course, his numbers are juiced because of the Red Raiders’ offense (he was 52-of-88 passing [!!!] for 819 yards against Oklahoma this year), but he’s an intriguing prospect.
He’s played through shoulder injuries this year, and had surgery in December on his left wrist.
another future bust!
Never heard of him
Deshone Kizer and Chad Kelly are the only guys I would trust in this draft. Kizer played in a pro offense and can fit the ball into NFL sized windows and can read defenses. Chad Kelly will get ripped apart by the media and scouts in the pre draft processes but I would advise everyone to read up on the kid before that comes. He’s a carbon copy of his Uncle Jim the only thing is Chads problems will be magnified in the social media era someone’s going to get a steal with him.
Pass happy college teams don’t produce decent NFL qbs.
well with all those numbers his ARM is NFL ready with all the throws he had too make, but will he suffer from ARM FATIQUE at the next level?
Traditionally, Texas Tech QBs have translated very badly to the NFL so it surprises me has such a high grade. Looks like he could use some weight, too. But if he gets in the right system maybe it could work out.
don’t like the decision, he’s nowhere near ready and I doubt he will ever be “the guy” in the league