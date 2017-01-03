Todd Bowles: Locker room arguments “bad excuse” for losing

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 10:31 AM EST

The Jets didn’t play with much harmony on the field this season and they didn’t have much of it off the field either.

That was the message delivered by several players on Monday as the team cleaned out their lockers a day after ending the year with a 30-10 win over the Bills. It was the second time that the Jets beat the Bills during a 5-11 campaign and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa said that a bad atmosphere in that locker room was an issue that contributed to the losing record.

“When you see bad things going on you almost lose your purpose,” Enunwa said, via the New York Post. “When the team doesn’t feel like a team then you start doing it for yourself. The losing didn’t help, but it was a mindset that just kind of spread, and it wasn’t good.”

Coach Todd Bowles said that he was on a team that won the Super Bowl despite frequent locker room arguments, so he doesn’t buy a correlation to their record even if he thinks the players could have done more to squash them.

“That happens in locker rooms all the time,” Bowles said in his press conference. “I don’t think that was a problem as far us winning and losing, and playing hard. Arguments are going to happen. You just deal with them right there and put them in their place. To say that was a problem for us winning and losing, that would be a bad excuse.”

More successful teams may have similar locker room issues over the course of a season, but it’s never an issue because winning covers a multitude of other sins. Bowles will get a chance to put forth a better record in 2017 and his coaching future, not the tone of the locker room, will be the big issue if he can’t get it done.