Todd Bowles won’t say whether he wants Chan Gailey to return

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2017, 5:57 AM EST

Jets coach Todd Bowles will get a third year to turn the Jets around. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey may not.

Via Darryl Slater of NJ.com, Bowles wouldn’t say whether Gailey will return with the team in 2017. Which means that Gailey possibly (probably) won’t be back.

“That’s something we’ve got to meet with the coaches about,” Bowles said, via Slater. “I haven’t met with the coaches yet and discussed. So right now, until we go through the process, everything is as is. We’ll meet in the next couple days with everybody, and we’ll go over that. We’ll discuss everything as we go forward. . . .

“I’m not going to comment on coaches or players until I meet with everybody during the week. I owe them that respect.”

Of course, there would be nothing disrespectful about Bowles saying something like, “Of course he’ll be back.” The fact that he didn’t plunges Gailey’s status into uncertainty.

The following comment from Bowles makes Gailey’s status even more uncertain.

“I don’t think [Gailey] did very well,” Bowles said. “I don’t think I did very well. I don’t think any coach did very well with the record we had.”

Bowles, the team announced Sunday promptly after a win over a Bills franchise even in more disarray than the Jets, will be back. Gailey, whom Bowles declared to be “a hell of a coach,” quite soon will be told to go there, politely and respectfully but also unambiguously and unequivocally.

And then some other poor bastard will be called upon to make chicken salad out of one of the worst quarterback rooms in the league.