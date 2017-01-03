Trevor Siemian having left shoulder surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 8:04 AM EST

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian missed a game this season after suffering an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder and he’ll be taking care of lingering issues related to that injury this offseason.

Siemian said Monday that he will have surgery this week. Siemian said the operation is not a “major thing” and he’s expected to be fine in time for the start of offseason work in a few months.

“It’s optional surgery,” Siemian said, via KUSA. “It really only bothers me when I work out but I figure I’m going to have to keep working out for a while so I’m getting it fixed.”

Siemian missed one other game with a foot injury and ended his first year as a starter completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. General Manager John Elway said quarterback isn’t his biggest concern of this offseason thanks to the presence of Siemian and Paxton Lynch, but didn’t rule out exploring other options after missing the playoffs.