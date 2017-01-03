Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 7:21 AM EST

Interim head coach Anthony Lynn has plenty of support in the Bills locker room.

The Dolphins defense did not impress in Week 17.

A look at the role the defense played in the Patriots’ success this season.

Jets RB Matt Forte had arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

WR Kamar Aiken is heading into free agency off a “frustrating” season with the Ravens.

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert isn’t worried about being ready for next season.

The Browns hope this season set the foundation for better days ahead.

Should WR Sammie Coates have a playoff role for the Steelers?

WR DeAndre Hopkins has gotten more involved in the Texans offense.

There’s plenty for the Colts to do this offseason.

CB Davon House hopes a coaching change leads to a renewed role on the Jaguars defense.

A look at Titans heading for free agency.

LB Von Miller wants DeMarcus Ware back with the Broncos in 2017.

The Chiefs can take things a little easier this week.

The injuries have mounted for the Raiders of late.

Chargers players want to know where they’re going to be playing next season.

CB Morris Claiborne could be back for the Cowboys in the playoffs.

Resting starters wasn’t part of the Giants’ plan in Week 17.

Wide receiver help is on the Eagles’ offseason to-do list.

WR Josh Doctson is confident he’ll be healthy and able to help the Redskins in 2017.

Will QB Brian Hoyer be back with the Bears?

A negative take on the Lions’ chances of winning in Seattle.

Packers WR Davante Adams just missed a 1,000-yard season.

WR Laquon Treadwell’s rookie year with the Vikings wasn’t what he was hoping it would be.

The Falcons are doing some self-scouting while they wait to find out who they’ll play in their first postseason game.

Panthers K Graham Gano is expected to face competition next season.

DT Sheldon Rankins strained his Achilles, but should be fine for Saints offseason work.

The Buccaneers ended their season with a record-setting Jameis Winston touchdown pass.

The Cardinals have a decision to make at left tackle this offseason.

The incoming Rams coach will have plenty to keep him busy.

Culture was a major 49ers talking point on Monday.

S Earl Thomas thinks his injury cost the Seahawks a first-round bye.