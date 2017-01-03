Vince Wilfork may retire after Texans season ends

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 1:55 PM EST

The Texans aren’t sure when they’ll be done playing this season and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork isn’t sure if he’ll hang up his oversized jersey when that moment comes.

Wilfork said Tuesday that Houston’s final game in the playoffs may also be his final game as an NFL player.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about,” Wilfork said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It is a possibility. I’ve been playing for a while. I love this game. One of the hardest pills to swallow is when you leave something you love. I still love the game. My body feels good, but do I want to continue? It’s going to be tough. I’m not walking out banged up or with nothing left in the tank. For me, it’s more mental than anything. When the season’s over, I’m going to really take a look at what I want to do, if I want to continue or not.”

Wilfork signed a two-year deal in Houston before the 2015 season, so he will be out of contract whenever the Texans’ run comes to an end. Wilfork spent the first 11 years of his career with the Patriots, winning a pair of Super Bowls and getting voted onto the AP All-Pro first-team once.

The Texans play their first playoff game at home against the Raiders on Saturday.