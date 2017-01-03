Vince Wilfork may retire after Texans season ends

The Texans aren’t sure when they’ll be done playing this season and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork isn’t sure if he’ll hang up his oversized jersey when that moment comes.
Wilfork said Tuesday that Houston’s final game in the playoffs may also be his final game as an NFL player.
“It’s something I’ve been thinking about,” Wilfork said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It is a possibility. I’ve been playing for a while. I love this game. One of the hardest pills to swallow is when you leave something you love. I still love the game. My body feels good, but do I want to continue? It’s going to be tough. I’m not walking out banged up or with nothing left in the tank. For me, it’s more mental than anything. When the season’s over, I’m going to really take a look at what I want to do, if I want to continue or not.”
Wilfork signed a two-year deal in Houston before the 2015 season, so he will be out of contract whenever the Texans’ run comes to an end. Wilfork spent the first 11 years of his career with the Patriots, winning a pair of Super Bowls and getting voted onto the AP All-Pro first-team once.
The Texans play their first playoff game at home against the Raiders on Saturday.
Nothing but respect and love for Vince…My own selfishness would love to see the Texans advance and have his last game be in Foxboro …How Fitting to a wondferful career before he goes into the Patriots Hall of Fame…….Be well Vince and thank you
LOL
ALWAYS A PATRIOT. I hope you come home to Foxborough and eventually become a part of the coaching staff.
Great player and teammate, but I respect him the most for who he married and why. Google “Vince Wilfork playing for parents.” Amazing people who are a credit to the sport and who hopefully will stay involved with it after his retirement.
Class act and funny dude. Would love to see him retire as a Patriot.
If he’s not ready to retire – someone will pick him up.
I wonder if he and Bianca were floored about their son being arrested on drug charges and he felt a need to be more available. The Wilforks seem like good people. This must have devastated them.
Would love it if after the season he re-signs with the Pats for a dollar and retires in a Pats uni.
He was without a doubt the most dominant Dlineman I’ve seen play since Mean Joe Greene and the Steel Curtain players of those great Steelers teams of yesteryear.
I remember quite a few plays where Wilfork not only pushed back 2 players who were double teaming him and wrecked the pocket, but times where he literally spread his arms wide taking on triple teams and pushed all 3 Olinemen back.
What was also unique about Wilfork at his peak was his lateral quickness and speed off the snap. Never seen a guy his size move like that.
Planet Vince! One of the truly good guys, incredibly likeable, down to earth and funny as hell. We have his signed jersey hanging next to Hannah’s in our game room. If he is done then whatever media outlet ends up with him will be very fortunate. Gotta love Vince.
Still a lot of love for you at Gillette!
Always like seeing him play
His oil ad is funny. too
Likeable guy and an ex-Patriot kind of an oxymoron there. So I guess he’s retiring on Saturday.
You need to retire a Patriot, big man! Much respect for one of the biggest and best men in the NFL, both on and off the field.
jason9696 says:
Jan 3, 2017 2:42 PM
Always a DB out there gotta make a back handed compliment.
Top marks for Vince as a player and a person. That’s all that needs to be said about a guy who rescues an accident victim on his way home after a game.
It would be fitting if he could splat Brady a couple of times on his way out.
Great baller, much repsect.
Here’s to hoping he plays that final game right where he started, in Gillette!
Willfork better get to a nutritionist and drop bout 100 hundreds or we won’t live 10 more years. It’s amazing that he has been able to move at all and play at the weight he is at these days.
He was always big, but he looks like he ate Refrigerator Perry and Gilbert Brown for breakfast now.
Willfork has been a great player and I wish him good luck in retirement, but I’m serious — he is headed for big health problems.