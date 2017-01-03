Zaire Anderson: “I was scared. I was crying and everything”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 6:06 AM EST

Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson was relieved to be able to talk about it Monday, but was reasonably frightened Sunday when a hit against the Raiders left him temporarily unable to use his arms or legs.

Via the Associated Press, Anderson said doctors told him he suffered a compressed spinal cord when he went headfirst into teammate Quentin Gause’s leg while covering a punt.

And while he still had some tingling in his shoulders a day later, he said he didn’t regain feeling in his extremities until the ride to the hospital Sunday night.

“Only thing I remember is I was trying to get up and I couldn’t and I couldn’t feel my arms and legs at all,” Anderson said. “I tried to move them and I couldn’t feel them.

“I was scared. I was crying and everything because I’ve never been through nothing like that. At first I could feel my hands starting to come back a little bit, but my legs still felt numb. When I got in the ambulance my legs started to come back, too. So, It’s a blessing.”

Anderson said he was also knocked unconscious on the play, but he came to quickly. But he said when he tried to get up, “it felt like gravity was just holding me down.”

The good news is he won’t have to put himself into a similar situation for months with the Broncos missing the playoffs, giving him time to recover.