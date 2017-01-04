Adam Jones out of jail, says “none of this makes sense”

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was released from jail on Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours after he was arrested in Cincinnati on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.
Jones allegedly poked a security guard at a hotel in the eye and is accused of kicking and head-butting a police officer who was trying to arrest him for the eye poke. Jones also faces a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance for allegedly spitting on the hand of a nurse while he was being processed after his arrest.
Jones spent the night in jail waiting to take a blood test and posted bond Wednesday. He spoke to reporters after being released and, as he did in court on Tuesday, denied the charges.
“I’ll let everything play out in court,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously, without getting into it, none of this makes sense. For touching a guy, like this [Jones mimicked a light touch on the arm], I got arrested. We’ll see how it goes. I’m more than [confident] that this will be dismissed pretty soon. I’m sorry that this happened. It would be different if I was beating people’s ass, but for touching someone?”
Jones also said he plans to speak to coach Marvin Lewis soon to discuss what happened. Lewis said Tuesday night that the team is looking into the incident and that “it will play out and everything will kind of go from there.”
