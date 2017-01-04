Amid lingering silence from Irsay, Grigson meets with players

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 9:39 PM EST

Three full days into the Indianapolis offseason, Colts owner Jim Irsay still has said nothing publicly or privately to indicate that coach Chuck Pagano and/or G.M. Ryan Grigson will return.

But there has been at least one development. According to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Grigson has “met with quite a few players this week.” Per Holder, that’s “a bit of a departure from last [year].”

It’s unclear what it means. Is Grigson gathering information about player attitudes regarding Pagano? Or is Grigson simply trying to figure out where the players would like to see improvements, while Grigson waits for confirmation that he’ll be back.

However it plays out, no one knows when or if Irsay is going to declare that Grigson and/or Pagano will return. As suggested a day ago, it could be that Irsay won’t make a decision regarding his current key employees until he knows whether he’ll be able to line up sufficiently strong replacements.