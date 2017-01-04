Anthony Lynn expected to interview with Jaguars as well

Reports that Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn was going to get the permanent job in Buffalo have yet to come to fruition, which has made Lynn one of the busier candidates around the league this week.
Lynn is interviewing with the 49ers on Wednesday and he’s also on the Rams’ radar as they put together a long list of possible replacements for Jeff Fisher. It looks like we can add the Jaguars to that list as well.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lynn is expected to interview with Jacksonville, which moves him closer to being in the mix for every opening around the league this year. He said before the process started that the Bills were his first choice, although actual meetings with teams could send things in different directions.
The Jags have interviewed Tom Coughlin and have interviews lined up with Kyle Shanahan and Josh McDaniels. Harold Goodwin, Mike Smith and their interim coach Doug Marrone are also reportedly of interest to the team.
These teams all have such a sheep mentality. Each year the teams without a coach interview the same 2-3 hot name candidates. This year it is Lynn, Shanahan, and McDaniels. Last year it was Gase and Jackson. Year before that it was Bowles and Quinn. These guys have been around forever, but all of a sudden, a pack of teams are chasing after them like they are the next Vince Lombardi.
It makes me respect the teams like the Ravens and Steelers. Harbaugh and Tomlin were on nobody’s radar screen when they were hired. Instead of just sheepishly following all the other teams, they thought outside the box and found hidden gems who have become two of the more stable coaches in the NFL.
Rooney rule……….