Anthony Lynn expected to interview with Jaguars as well

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 1:31 PM EST

Reports that Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn was going to get the permanent job in Buffalo have yet to come to fruition, which has made Lynn one of the busier candidates around the league this week.

Lynn is interviewing with the 49ers on Wednesday and he’s also on the Rams’ radar as they put together a long list of possible replacements for Jeff Fisher. It looks like we can add the Jaguars to that list as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lynn is expected to interview with Jacksonville, which moves him closer to being in the mix for every opening around the league this year. He said before the process started that the Bills were his first choice, although actual meetings with teams could send things in different directions.

The Jags have interviewed Tom Coughlin and have interviews lined up with Kyle Shanahan and Josh McDaniels. Harold Goodwin, Mike Smith and their interim coach Doug Marrone are also reportedly of interest to the team.