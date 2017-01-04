Anthony Lynn interviewing with 49ers today

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 9:26 AM EST

When Anthony Lynn meets with the 49ers, both sides can dust off their notes from last year’s interviews.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bills interim coach is interviewing with the 49ers today for their head coaching vacancy.

Lynn interviewed with them last year to be head coach and then again to be offensive coordinator under Chip Kelly, so there ought to be some degree of familiarity .

Lynn has said his preference was to stay in Buffalo as the full-time head coach, but he’s taking other interviews as well.