Bears lose assistant coach to college ranks

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 8:02 AM EST

The idea there could be changes to the Bears coaching staff isn’t a revolutionary one, since they went 3-13 this season.

But the first one might not be the one we expected.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Bears running backs coach Stan Drayton is leaving for a college job, reportedly at the University of Texas.

Drayton’s work this year was impressive, as fifth-round rookie Jordan Howard ran for 1,313 yards, which was second in the league.

Of course, there has been plenty of speculation about other changes there, specifically with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Head coach John Fox and General Manager Ryan Pace are meeting with the media this morning, and those jobs will certainly be a topic of conversation.