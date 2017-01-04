Ben Boulware has an interesting explanation for his teammate’s, um, maneuver

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 12:40 PM EST

Saturday night’s game between Clemson and Ohio State featured a moment that made me wonder whether the South Carolina institution has added an undergraduate urology program.

The stunning moment, which probably constitutes sexual abuse under the laws of Arizona, generated plenty of buzz during the game and prompted an apology from Clemson’s Christian Wilkins after the game.

Now, five days before the next opportunity to provide free prostate exams, Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware bristled at the notion that Wilkins did anything wrong.

“That kind of stuff annoys me,” Boulware said, via Brian Hamilton of SI.com. “The game is so serious and it’s so locked in out there, you try to do stuff just to have fun, to break up the seriousness of the game. People are trying to say ‘sexual assault’ — people that say that have either never played football, have never been in a locker room and seen the weird stuff. We’re together every day for years and years and years. You get very comfortable around each other. I know there’s going to be that one person [who says] ‘Well, I played football and I never did that.’ You either sucked at football, you had no friends in the locker room, or you were the person that went in the bathroom stall to go change because you were scared to shower with the team.

“We do that stuff just to have fun out there, just to mess with the team. I know none of those players care. . . . .’Do you all practice this at Clemson?’ No, we practice beating y’all by 49 points. That’s something I did on the side.

“It’s annoying, because the players don’t care. . . . .That’s for the media to blow that up. Yes, Christian went — he went about four fingers deep. He went a little too far. But when I’m messing with somebody, poking them in the belly button or grabbing someone’s butt, it’s just to break up the seriousness of the game. The people who are freaking out about that have never played the game, or were just losers who didn’t have any friends when they played the game. It’s annoying.”

Via TheState.com, Boulware added this gem: “Me and Christian have fun out there. That’s how we play the game. . . . It’s something we do, just have fun. It might look weird or homosexual to others, but it’s just fun out there.”

And there’s the kicker. In some football locker rooms, where men are men and the calendar still says 1960, homosexual equals weird. And, apparently, it would be really weird for a guy like Boulware to grab the butt or go “about four fingers deep” with a teammate or opponent who may actually be gay.

That’s possibly why some football locker rooms still resist openly gay players. The supposedly straight players who like to do things that could be viewed as gay don’t want any gay teammates or opponents to get the wrong idea.

The whole thing is wrong, and Boulware’s ridiculous effort to explain it away hopefully will be enough to get him removed from 32 draft boards.