Ben Boulware has an interesting explanation for his teammate’s, um, maneuver

Saturday night’s game between Clemson and Ohio State featured a moment that made me wonder whether the South Carolina institution has added an undergraduate urology program.
The stunning moment, which probably constitutes sexual abuse under the laws of Arizona, generated plenty of buzz during the game and prompted an apology from Clemson’s Christian Wilkins after the game.
Now, five days before the next opportunity to provide free prostate exams, Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware bristled at the notion that Wilkins did anything wrong.
“That kind of stuff annoys me,” Boulware said, via Brian Hamilton of SI.com. “The game is so serious and it’s so locked in out there, you try to do stuff just to have fun, to break up the seriousness of the game. People are trying to say ‘sexual assault’ — people that say that have either never played football, have never been in a locker room and seen the weird stuff. We’re together every day for years and years and years. You get very comfortable around each other. I know there’s going to be that one person [who says] ‘Well, I played football and I never did that.’ You either sucked at football, you had no friends in the locker room, or you were the person that went in the bathroom stall to go change because you were scared to shower with the team.
“We do that stuff just to have fun out there, just to mess with the team. I know none of those players care. . . . .’Do you all practice this at Clemson?’ No, we practice beating y’all by 49 points. That’s something I did on the side.
“It’s annoying, because the players don’t care. . . . .That’s for the media to blow that up. Yes, Christian went — he went about four fingers deep. He went a little too far. But when I’m messing with somebody, poking them in the belly button or grabbing someone’s butt, it’s just to break up the seriousness of the game. The people who are freaking out about that have never played the game, or were just losers who didn’t have any friends when they played the game. It’s annoying.”
Via TheState.com, Boulware added this gem: “Me and Christian have fun out there. That’s how we play the game. . . . It’s something we do, just have fun. It might look weird or homosexual to others, but it’s just fun out there.”
And there’s the kicker. In some football locker rooms, where men are men and the calendar still says 1960, homosexual equals weird. And, apparently, it would be really weird for a guy like Boulware to grab the butt or go “about four fingers deep” with a teammate or opponent who may actually be gay.
That’s possibly why some football locker rooms still resist openly gay players. The supposedly straight players who like to do things that could be viewed as gay don’t want any gay teammates or opponents to get the wrong idea.
The whole thing is wrong, and Boulware’s ridiculous effort to explain it away hopefully will be enough to get him removed from 32 draft boards.
Highly overrated player. No chance at playing in the NFL.
Still seems about 4 fingers too many to me
These are stupid comments, but since when does saying “A or B” mean the same thing as “A = B”?
>>The whole thing is wrong, and Boulware’s ridiculous effort to explain it away hopefully will be enough to get him removed from 32 draft boards.
So he shouldn’t get to earn a livelihood because he said something you don’t like?
How about letting his skill determine if he makes the NFL (he wont) as opposed to some silly comment.
So Monday, when an Alabama player goes ‘four fingers deep’ on him….He’ll be ok with it?
There is a reason for the term “dumb jock.”
I still don’t understand why the NCAA hasn’t come out and said something about it. That’s sexual assault as defined by the department of justice (Sexual assault is any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without the explicit consent of the recipient.) Explain to me how what was done is right and/or would be tolerated in public with a man doing this to another man or woman?
It’s a joke. Lighten up, Francis.
I assumed he grabbed at him so he’d reactionarily drop the ball to protect himself (imagine something coming at your junk, and you’re holding something that isn’t a baby). Not saying that’s cool, or anything. That guy’s explanation is probably the most nonsensical thing I’ve heard in awhile.
All it says to me is there are many athletes who are repressed gays (or bi) because as an actual straight male, I would never do anything like that and I do not know of any other true hetero male who would.
I have nothing against gays and they can do what they want but I have no desire to engage in gay acts with others and then claim it is done in fun.
Apparently though me not wanting to touch another man’s junk or do whatever else they do in locker rooms means I must be a loser. Brilliant brain on that guy.
“4 fingers deep” sounds like a good band name
I played sports through high school through the 80’s and rec leagues as an adult during the 90’s. I have no idea what this bozo is talking about and neither would any of my athlete friends.
Now that I think about it I’ve been watching college and pro sports even longer and I never see stuff like this? Boulware is trying to play all of us as fools because according to him this happens all the time.
Go shove your hand up Vince Wilforks ass and see how easy he laughs it off. Ray Lewis? JJ Watt? Would they just giggle and say “cut it out.” I don’t think so.
Michael Sam is still watching that gif.
It can’t be sexual assault unless the OSU player feels he was victimized. Being offended by what you saw doesn’t give you the right to project victimhood on to another human being. If the “victim” doesn’t care than we shouldn’t either.
Sounds like a future 1st round draft choice of the perennial off season champions-Minnesota Vikings.
I assumed he grabbed at him so he’d reactionarily drop the ball to protect himself
He said he was just being “silly”. You know times are changing when a man puts his fingers in another man’s anus on national television for fun.
“The whole thing is wrong, and Boulware’s ridiculous effort to explain it away hopefully will be enough to get him removed from 32 draft boards”
Maybe I am reading this wrong, but it sounds to me like you want someone to be prevented from earning a living based upon their speech.
Um…….God Bless America!?!?
“Yes, he took it too far. He should have only used three fingers. It won’t happen again.”
In other words, be prepared to fork over your rookie wage when the fines come down…and don’t whine about it when it happens because you should have known well in advance.
He sounds like a child.
You don’t want to shower naked with a bunch of men well you must suck at football then.
Boulware. Lenny Dykstra’s illegitimate son
Grayson Allen trips a dude and ESPN goes bonkers with coverage.
This dude commits a felony and barley a peep.
Rex Ryan watches that video and just stares at the guy holding the feet.