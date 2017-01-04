Bills interviewing Sean McDermott on Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 10:51 AM EST

The Bills are interviewing their first outside candidate to replace Rex Ryan on Wednesday.

Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott is the first one up to bat. McDermott has also drawn interest from the Chargers in the early days of their coaching search, but this is his initial interview during this cycle.

McDermott has served as the coordinator in Carolina since 2011 and the team’s defense has ranked among the best in the league for most of that tenure. He was a longtime assistant with the Eagles before moving to the Panthers and succeeded the late Jim Johnson as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2009. He’s gotten interviews with other teams looking for head coaches in the recent past, but has not been a head coach at any level.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Bills are scheduled to interview Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin on Saturday with current interim head coach Anthony Lynn and Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich also in the mix.