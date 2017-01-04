Bobby Wagner knows the offensive play 70 percent of the time

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 6:48 PM EST

Here’s one that, if the guy who said it played for the Patriots, would prompt calls for an independent-in-name investigation.

Appearing on Wednesday’s PFT Live, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was asked how often he knows the play that is coming from the offense.

“I would probably say 70 percent of the time,” Wagner said.

So what does he primarily look for when studying the offense before the snap?

“It can really come from anywhere,” Wagner said. “It can come from formation. It can come from what a guy does, where a guy looks. A lot of it you don’t really pick it up until you get on the field, too, because some guys look where they’re going. Some guys when they’re catching the ball they’ll tighten their gloves. The O-linemen have heavy stances in run verses pass is super light. There’s all types of things that you can find on film that can give you an edge.”

So what’s the weirdest tell Wagner has ever noticed?

“Well, there’s one guy, when he runs the ball his head’s really, really still — doesn’t move whatsoever but then when it’s a pass he’s always, like how he’s looking is like his head is almost going back and forth and back and forth because he needs to know who to block,” Wagner said.

Wagner declined to identify which running back does it, so that the running back won’t change what he does.

To hear more from Wagner’s extended and excellent interview, watch the video or download the PFT Live podcast at iTunes or audioBoom.