Broncos plan three coaching interviews, so far

Broncos G.M. John Elway has said the team will have three or four candidates to replace Gary Kubiak, who has retired only one season after winning the Super Bowl. Three candidates will be interviewed soon, via Mike Klis of 9news.com.

Per Klis, Elway will lead a group that travels later this week to Kansas City for an interview with Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub. On Saturday in Atlanta, Elway and company will interview Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Since the Chiefs and Falcons have byes, both Toub and Shanahan are available to be interviewed before Sunday.

Next week, the Broncos will interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. If the Dolphins beat the Steelers on Sunday, the interview will occur in Miami. If Miami loses, the interview will happen in Denver.

Toub, who also is a candidate for the Chargers job, is the rare special-teams coach who has become a head-coaching candidate. Nine years ago, the Ravens hired John Harbaugh, who had been a special-teams coordinator for eight years in Philadelphia before becoming the team’s secondary coach in 2007.

Coincidentally, the 54-year-old Toub got his first NFL job in Philadelphia, as the assistant special-teams coordinator under Harbaugh and, ultimately, under former Eagles and current Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Although special-teams coordinators usually find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to head-coaching jobs, special-teams coordinators often find it easier to work with both sides of the ball because they necessarily have worked with both offensive and defensive players. Offensive and defensive coordinators usually have a more narrow focus, making it harder to relate to the players on the side of the ball where their expertise doesn’t apply.