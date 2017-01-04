Bryan Anger named NFC special teams player of the week

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 10:22 AM EST

It may not be as nice as a contract extension, but Buccaneers punter Bryan Anger’s getting some extra attention at the end of the year.

Anger was named NFC special teams player of the week, for his contributions to the Bucs’ 17-16 win over the Panthers to close the season.

He landed all five of his punts inside the 20, allowing no punt return yards for a net of 45.8 yards per punt. He sent franchise records for net yards and punts inside the 20, and was top five in the league in both categories.

The Bucs rewarded him with a multi-year extension last week, meaning they have some stability on their special teams going into next year.