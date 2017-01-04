C.J. Prosise could return next week if Seahawks advance

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 4, 2017, 1:55 AM EST

If the Seahawks are able to advance with a win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, they could see the return of running back C.J. Prosise to their lineup.

Prosise will almost certainly miss a seventh straight game for Seattle this weekend due to a fractured scapula suffered in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in November. But if the Seahawks advance to face the Atlanta Falcons next week, Prosise will have a chance of being available.

“A very encouraging report today,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday. “He had a CT scan that was really positive. He’s working hard and running hard. We’re going to see what happens. If we have the good fortune of winning this week, we’ll take a look at next week. He’s going to run really hard this week with the thought that he’s going to practice next week. If we can give him that opportunity it would be great.”

Prosise has been plagued by injuries ever since being drafted in May. He had a hip flexor in OTAs, a hamstring strain in training camp, a broken wrist bone in Seattle’s season opener and then the broken shoulder-blade in November. Prosise has carried 30 times for 172 yards and a touchdown, and caught 17 passes for 208 yards in six games played.

“C.J.’s absence has been obvious. We were thrilled about that kid and we’re going to really look forward to the future with him,” Carroll said.