Chiefs add linebacker off of Jets practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 8:49 AM EST

The new year has brought a pretty big change in circumstances for linebacker Victor Ochi.

Ochi closed out the regular season as a member of the Jets’ practice squad, which meant that his offseason started when the team’s Week 17 win over the Bills came to an end last Sunday. Ochi is going to have to change any travel plans he planned for the early part of his time off, however.

The Chiefs signed Ochi to their active roster on Tuesday, giving him a chance to continue playing football for a team that hopes its season won’t be ending anytime soon. Ochi replaces linebacker Dadi Nicolas on the roster after Nicolas was placed on injured reserve and goes from an also-ran to a division champion with more than a week to familiarize himself with his new team before they play again.

Ochi spent the offseason with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Stony Brook and joined the Jets in September. He had a tackle in two regular season appearances.