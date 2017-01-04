Chip Kelly won’t rule out a return to college football

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 8:54 AM EST

Former Eagles and 49ers coach Chip Kelly hopes to stay in the NFL as an offensive coordinator. But that’s not his only option.

After repeatedly saying the he has no interest in returning to college football, Kelly could be returning to college football.

“I evaluate all jobs individually,” Kelly told Bruce Feldman of FOX. “I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

He previously had ruled out coaching in college again, but that happened while he had a head-coaching job in the NFL. He now doesn’t, which changes everything.

“I’ve never said I’m only looking at one thing,” Kelly said. “I will never leave my team when there are games left in the season, so I never looked at college because all those jobs are filled while NFL season is still going on.

“I only talked to NFL teams after our bowl game was over when I was at Oregon. It’s pretty simple for me: You can never leave your players during the season. How can you ask players to be all in and then leave when you get a better deal?”

While it appears that all college jobs of consequence are filled, Feldman reports that multiple programs would currently make a change if they could land Kelly. So if Kelly wants to get back on the horse right away, he may have a horse on which to climb.