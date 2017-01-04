 Skip to content

Claiborne anxious to get back, thinks he can help

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 4, 2017, 7:28 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne (24) breaks up a pass attempt intended or Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White (13) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) AP

Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne plans to be on the practice field with his teammates Thursday and Friday, his first on-field work since late October.

Claiborne has missed the last nine games after tearing a piece of bone off of his pelvis. Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Claiborne said he’s been involved with his teammates while rehabbing and waiting for clearance to return.

“[I have worked] to do what I can do to help myself and to help my team,” he said.

The plan, Claiborne said, is to ease back into practice this week, then be full-go next week when the Cowboys prepare for their yet-to-be-determined opponent in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hopefully we can step it up next week so I can get back to the field,” Claiborne said.

A starter when healthy since he was drafted in the first round in 2012, Claiborne has 36 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception this season. He has four career interceptions.

