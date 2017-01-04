Clock is ticking for the Chargers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 12:02 PM EST

It’s January 4. In 11 days, the window closes on the ability of the Chargers to move to Los Angeles.

So what will the Chargers do and, more specifically, when will they let everyone know what they plan to do?

Three days since the conclusion of the regular season, the team has said nothing. But with a coaching search in the early phases, time is even more of the essence. When interviews begin, the candidates likely will be curious about where they’ll be living and working — especially since living and working in L.A. means constantly competing with another franchise.

The competition will begin immediately, if the Chargers move. With only so many discretionary dollars available, the Chargers and Rams instantly would begin to target fans, rich people, and companies for season tickets, premium seats, and luxury suites. Few will patronize both teams; the challenge will be to get the locals to hitch their wagon to the team more likely to become a thoroughbred.

The coaching hires to be made by the Rams and Chargers surely will be a factor, since that will be the most tangible move made before the Costanza-vs.-Lloyd Braun sales competition begins.

And with January 15 falling on a Sunday and only two business days remaining this week, the best move for the Chargers would be to announce the decision next Monday or Tuesday.

First, the Chargers need to make a decision. That likely will hinge on whether San Diego is able to put together a viable plan that bridges the gap between the cost of a stadium and the contribution the Chargers and the NFL would make toward it. Barring a deadline deal that convinces the Chargers to stay put, two teams that play each other once every four years could become both partners and adversaries with the stroke of a pen.