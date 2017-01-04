 Skip to content

Cowboys agree to terms with Jonathan Cooper

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 11:06 AM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 26: Wide receiver Michael Floyd #15 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with teammates John Brown #12 and Jonathan Cooper #61 after scoring a three-yard touchdown against linebacker Zach Orr #54 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter of the NFL game at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 26, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Nils Nilsen/Getty Images)

The Cowboys added another first-rounder to their offensive line, though this one hasn’t performed to that level lately.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with former No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Cooper.

They worked him out yesterday, and will need to cut someone to make a roster spot.

They’re also thought to be close to activating La’El Collins to fortify a line that was already good, although dealing with some injuries.

Cooper was cut by the Browns earlier this year, after being cut by the Patriots, who acquired him in a deal with the Cardinals.

12 Responses to “Cowboys agree to terms with Jonathan Cooper”
  1. thegenghiskahn88 says: Jan 4, 2017 11:13 AM

    Rod Smith to the practice squad if he isn’t there already

  2. goprobebe says: Jan 4, 2017 11:20 AM

    This is a surprising addition to the best O line in the League. Cooper is a certified bust.

  3. sportoficionado says: Jan 4, 2017 11:23 AM

    Rod Smith is the starting full back, so NO. more than likely either Jumbo Joe or Cleary or Seymore will be the casualty. More importantly–La’el coming back to take some snaps as the 6th lineman will be epic, get ready for a whole lot of Zeke in the playoffs.

  4. sportoficionado says: Jan 4, 2017 11:24 AM

    correction, Rod is already PS, and Keith is the starter–too many damn Smiths, lol.

  5. eazeback says: Jan 4, 2017 11:25 AM

    and he rich get richer! cowboys are cornering the market on the O line…hats off to Stephen

  6. eazeback says: Jan 4, 2017 11:28 AM

    although we need to address RT and get free out of there, hes the only weak link

  7. vikingsdefineaverage says: Jan 4, 2017 11:41 AM

    It’s not like we are signing him to a $10 million contract so I’ll take it and say it is probably a good signing considering the depth we will have on the line.

    People can call him a bust all they want but he played 10 and 14 games for the Cardinals when their offensive line was performing better, and will be backing up Lae’l Collins next season. We also have Chaz Green out right now so I love it.

  8. purplekoolaid1 says: Jan 4, 2017 11:45 AM

    With them activating La’el and now signing Cooper, I get a feeling that Tyron Smith is more injured than they are letting on and he can possibly miss their first playoff game.

    Anyone else thinking this?

  9. dreadnok89 says: Jan 4, 2017 12:00 PM

    Isnt keith smith the starting fullback?

  10. patsxsaintsfan says: Jan 4, 2017 12:00 PM

    If scar couldn’t get anything out of him we will see if the cowboys can. I just don’t think he can stay healthy and if he can how it can be better than who they have.

  11. 1bigtex says: Jan 4, 2017 12:02 PM

    sportoficionado says:
    Jan 4, 2017 11:23 AM

    Rod Smith is the starting full back, so NO. more than likely either Jumbo Joe or Cleary or Seymore will be the casualty
    __________________________________

    It won’t be Cleary. He’s the first Tackle off the bench now. BTW, hats off to Cleary. He used his time in college to get enough education to get accepted to medical school. Looks as if he’s got a solid plan for life after football. Good job!!!

  12. fakebookfreddy says: Jan 4, 2017 12:11 PM

    and he rich get richer! cowboys are cornering the market on the O line…hats off to Stephen
    _____________________________________
    Huh? Cooper is garbage! Nobody else wants him.

