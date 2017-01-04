Cowboys agree to terms with Jonathan Cooper

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 11:06 AM EST

The Cowboys added another first-rounder to their offensive line, though this one hasn’t performed to that level lately.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with former No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Cooper.

They worked him out yesterday, and will need to cut someone to make a roster spot.

They’re also thought to be close to activating La’El Collins to fortify a line that was already good, although dealing with some injuries.

Cooper was cut by the Browns earlier this year, after being cut by the Patriots, who acquired him in a deal with the Cardinals.