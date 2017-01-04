Cowboys agree to terms with Jonathan Cooper

The Cowboys added another first-rounder to their offensive line, though this one hasn’t performed to that level lately.
Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with former No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Cooper.
They worked him out yesterday, and will need to cut someone to make a roster spot.
They’re also thought to be close to activating La’El Collins to fortify a line that was already good, although dealing with some injuries.
Cooper was cut by the Browns earlier this year, after being cut by the Patriots, who acquired him in a deal with the Cardinals.
Rod Smith to the practice squad if he isn’t there already
This is a surprising addition to the best O line in the League. Cooper is a certified bust.
Rod Smith is the starting full back, so NO. more than likely either Jumbo Joe or Cleary or Seymore will be the casualty. More importantly–La’el coming back to take some snaps as the 6th lineman will be epic, get ready for a whole lot of Zeke in the playoffs.
correction, Rod is already PS, and Keith is the starter–too many damn Smiths, lol.
and he rich get richer! cowboys are cornering the market on the O line…hats off to Stephen
although we need to address RT and get free out of there, hes the only weak link
It’s not like we are signing him to a $10 million contract so I’ll take it and say it is probably a good signing considering the depth we will have on the line.
People can call him a bust all they want but he played 10 and 14 games for the Cardinals when their offensive line was performing better, and will be backing up Lae’l Collins next season. We also have Chaz Green out right now so I love it.
With them activating La’el and now signing Cooper, I get a feeling that Tyron Smith is more injured than they are letting on and he can possibly miss their first playoff game.
Anyone else thinking this?
Isnt keith smith the starting fullback?
If scar couldn’t get anything out of him we will see if the cowboys can. I just don’t think he can stay healthy and if he can how it can be better than who they have.
sportoficionado says:
Jan 4, 2017 11:23 AM
Rod Smith is the starting full back, so NO. more than likely either Jumbo Joe or Cleary or Seymore will be the casualty
__________________________________
It won’t be Cleary. He’s the first Tackle off the bench now. BTW, hats off to Cleary. He used his time in college to get enough education to get accepted to medical school. Looks as if he’s got a solid plan for life after football. Good job!!!
and he rich get richer! cowboys are cornering the market on the O line…hats off to Stephen
_____________________________________
Huh? Cooper is garbage! Nobody else wants him.