 Skip to content

Danny Amendola returns to practice

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 3:59 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Patriots aren’t playing a game this week, but they were on the field for a practice session on Wednesday to keep the blood flowing while they wait to find out who they will play in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell didn’t take part in Wednesday’s workout as they nursed injuries, but wide receiver Danny Amendola did take part. It’s the first time that Amendola has been on the field with the team since hurting his ankle in Week 13.

There won’t be any injury reports out of New England this week, so there won’t be any word on how much Amendola’s doing while he’s on the field. It’s a good bet that anything he’s doing now is related to setting a foundation to build off next week when the team is gearing up to play a game.

The Patriots have added Michael Floyd to the mix at receiver since Amendola got hurt and he’s coming off a good game against the Dolphins in Week 17. With Mitchell, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan also on hand, a healthy Amendola would leave the Patriots with some decisions to make at receiver when they have to set their next gameday roster.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
13 Responses to “Danny Amendola returns to practice”
  1. ikeclanton says: Jan 4, 2017 4:05 PM

    Amendola can take his sweet time if Floyd is going to play like he did last week.

  2. 12coltsfan12 says: Jan 4, 2017 4:05 PM

    damn Pats fans are lucky😥

  3. nhpats says: Jan 4, 2017 4:10 PM

    ikeclanton says:
    Jan 4, 2017 4:05 PM
    Amendola can take his sweet time if Floyd is going to play like he did last week.

    ———–

    They can still use him to return punts and eliminate the chance of Edelman getting injured….

  4. bingobrown12 says: Jan 4, 2017 4:10 PM

    Huge help for returns

  5. tylawspick6 says: Jan 4, 2017 4:12 PM

    This helps kick offs and punt returns, as well as clutch 3rd down play.

    The question is, do you now just sit Lengel and then have the 1 TE and use Fleming for heavy set packages and go that route.

  6. ikeclanton says: Jan 4, 2017 4:12 PM

    nhpats says:
    Jan 4, 2017 4:10 PM
    ikeclanton says:
    Jan 4, 2017 4:05 PM
    Amendola can take his sweet time if Floyd is going to play like he did last week.

    ———–

    They can still use him to return punts and eliminate the chance of Edelman getting injured….

    ——

    Very good point.

  7. 6ball says: Jan 4, 2017 4:16 PM

    .
    Amendola fixes the glaring hole at PR and KR.
    .

  8. churchofthehoody says: Jan 4, 2017 4:17 PM

    Stacked. Even without Gronk.

  9. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 4, 2017 4:21 PM

    Welcome back Danny boy. No excuses for not winning it all this season. I mean look at the plethora of weapons on offense. Belichick’s a genius.

  10. weepingjebus says: Jan 4, 2017 4:29 PM

    I always say “Amendollllla!” like the “Mendoza!” guy in the Simpsons. I feel like this is important.

  11. tedwellsmustache says: Jan 4, 2017 4:30 PM

    nhpats says:
    Jan 4, 2017 4:10 PM
    ikeclanton says:
    Jan 4, 2017 4:05 PM
    Amendola can take his sweet time if Floyd is going to play like he did last week.

    ———–

    They can still use him to return punts and eliminate the chance of Edelman getting injured….

    ——

    Keep Edelman healthy, and keep Cyrus Jones as far away as possible from any/all punt returns.

  12. daddeeo says: Jan 4, 2017 4:31 PM

    Floyd’s effort on the TD was awesome.

    I hate to think of any of these names being left off of a roster in the p-offs!

  13. dcpatfan says: Jan 4, 2017 4:34 PM

    Love having him back. Say what you will about ‘Dola…… he’s been clutch in playoff games.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!