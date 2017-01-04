Danny Amendola returns to practice

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 3:59 PM EST

The Patriots aren’t playing a game this week, but they were on the field for a practice session on Wednesday to keep the blood flowing while they wait to find out who they will play in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell didn’t take part in Wednesday’s workout as they nursed injuries, but wide receiver Danny Amendola did take part. It’s the first time that Amendola has been on the field with the team since hurting his ankle in Week 13.

There won’t be any injury reports out of New England this week, so there won’t be any word on how much Amendola’s doing while he’s on the field. It’s a good bet that anything he’s doing now is related to setting a foundation to build off next week when the team is gearing up to play a game.

The Patriots have added Michael Floyd to the mix at receiver since Amendola got hurt and he’s coming off a good game against the Dolphins in Week 17. With Mitchell, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan also on hand, a healthy Amendola would leave the Patriots with some decisions to make at receiver when they have to set their next gameday roster.