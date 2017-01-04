Danny Amendola returns to practice

The Patriots aren’t playing a game this week, but they were on the field for a practice session on Wednesday to keep the blood flowing while they wait to find out who they will play in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell didn’t take part in Wednesday’s workout as they nursed injuries, but wide receiver Danny Amendola did take part. It’s the first time that Amendola has been on the field with the team since hurting his ankle in Week 13.
There won’t be any injury reports out of New England this week, so there won’t be any word on how much Amendola’s doing while he’s on the field. It’s a good bet that anything he’s doing now is related to setting a foundation to build off next week when the team is gearing up to play a game.
The Patriots have added Michael Floyd to the mix at receiver since Amendola got hurt and he’s coming off a good game against the Dolphins in Week 17. With Mitchell, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan also on hand, a healthy Amendola would leave the Patriots with some decisions to make at receiver when they have to set their next gameday roster.
Amendola can take his sweet time if Floyd is going to play like he did last week.
ikeclanton says:
Jan 4, 2017 4:05 PM
Amendola can take his sweet time if Floyd is going to play like he did last week.
They can still use him to return punts and eliminate the chance of Edelman getting injured….
Huge help for returns
This helps kick offs and punt returns, as well as clutch 3rd down play.
The question is, do you now just sit Lengel and then have the 1 TE and use Fleming for heavy set packages and go that route.
nhpats says:
Jan 4, 2017 4:10 PM
ikeclanton says:
Jan 4, 2017 4:05 PM
Amendola can take his sweet time if Floyd is going to play like he did last week.
They can still use him to return punts and eliminate the chance of Edelman getting injured….
Very good point.
Amendola fixes the glaring hole at PR and KR.
Stacked. Even without Gronk.
Welcome back Danny boy. No excuses for not winning it all this season. I mean look at the plethora of weapons on offense. Belichick’s a genius.
I always say “Amendollllla!” like the “Mendoza!” guy in the Simpsons. I feel like this is important.
nhpats says:
Jan 4, 2017 4:10 PM
ikeclanton says:
Jan 4, 2017 4:05 PM
Amendola can take his sweet time if Floyd is going to play like he did last week.
———–
They can still use him to return punts and eliminate the chance of Edelman getting injured….
——
Keep Edelman healthy, and keep Cyrus Jones as far away as possible from any/all punt returns.
Floyd’s effort on the TD was awesome.
I hate to think of any of these names being left off of a roster in the p-offs!
Love having him back. Say what you will about ‘Dola…… he’s been clutch in playoff games.