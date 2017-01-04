Derek Carr: “I’m never going to stop fighting”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 5:52 AM EST

In hindsight, Derek Carr says he should have just gone down the first time. In reality, he knows he probably won’t ever do that by instinct.

The Raiders quarterback discussed his broken fibula for the first time on his weekly radio show with Greg Papa and Bonta Hill on 95.7 FM, and said he should have folded as soon as Colts pass-rusher Trent Cole hit him.

“In hindsight, as soon as he grabbed me I would’ve went down,” Carr said, via Scott Bair of CSNBayArea.com. “Nothing bad happened until I tried to fight for more, but that’s who I am. That’s in me. Those types of things are going to happen. It’s as violent a sport there is out there.

“I don’t want to say I would’ve done something different, but I obviously wish I did. Being in a boot and on crutches isn’t too fun. But I’m never going to stop fighting. That’s who I am, and that’s what got me here.”

He said he knew immediately this was beyond a sprain, and had likely ended his season.

“It’s a scary feeling,” he said. “I’ve rolled ankles and torn ligaments, but to have something break was an eerie feeling. Everything got silent, even with the buzz in a stadium. I couldn’t hear a thing. All I could focus on was, ‘this isn’t right.’”

It got even tougher for him last week, when the Raiders weren’t right without him, rolling through Matt McGloin and Connor Cook in a 24-6 loss to the Broncos which cost them the division title and a bye. He didn’t travel, but had a copy of the game plan with him.

“It ripped my heart out,” Carr said. “I sat there on my couch with my foot propped up, my wife sitting by me and my boys playing with monster trucks on the ground. We watched it together. It was hard for me. I had the game plan in front of me. Coach [Bill] Musgrave gave me one, so I knew which plays were coming. I could see what we were going through, so I was just playing the game in my head. . . .

“It was hard because there was nothing physically I could do. I couldn’t be there for my guys. That was the toughest part, not being there with my teammates.”

The hardest part will be imagining how much farther they’d have gone with him, as they could have been the two seed with a win last week, and would have had a decent chance going into New England at some point as well as Carr and their offense had played.